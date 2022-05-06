Canada and FCM support strengthened asset management in Manitoba communities

OTTAWA, ON, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Managing municipal infrastructure effectively is vital to Canada's economic competitiveness. Municipalities of all sizes need good asset management practices to build and maintain resilient and sustainable communities for all Canadians.

That is why the Government of Canada is investing $272,228 in seven Manitoba communities through the Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP), delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM). These initiatives will help communities make data-driven decisions about key infrastructure and ensure long-term infrastructure performance.

With funding from MAMP:

  • The City of Winkler will build on asset management in several key areas including water, wastewater, stormwater, and transportation. The project will expand the asset management by including several other core asset classes including buildings, parks and recreation, vehicles and equipment. The scope of the project includes conducting data collection, facilitating the development of asset management plans, reviewing existing plans, collaborating across city departments to consolidate key planning information, and conducting education and building workshops for the council, executive leadership, directors, and other staff. This project will place the city in a better position to make holistic decisions on all services.

  • The Rural Municipality of Elton will develop an asset management plan for future use, specifically for engineering support to develop a standard for road maintenance.

  • The Riverdale Municipality will develop a formal asset management approach. The main achievement of this project includes the development of a consolidated asset management framework (asset management policy, strategy, roadmap, and plan) to inform infrastructure investment decisions. This framework will draw upon centralized asset data, and municipal staff will be trained on appropriate principles for program execution.

Further information on the seven initiatives can be found in the backgrounder.

Quotes

"Our Government recognizes the importance of having comprehensive training and tools to plan, maintain, and build infrastructure. Through the Municipal Asset Management Program, we are helping rural municipalities in Manitoba acquire the skills they need to sustainably manage their assets and realize savings over the long term."
The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"The seven projects announced today ensure Manitoba municipalities have the tools and technology necessary to make well-informed decisions for the long term. Infrastructure is essential to local economies and for residents' quality of life and these asset management projects will help communities plan for their needs today and tomorrow."
The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface—Saint Vital

"Empowering municipalities to make strategic investment decisions regarding their municipal infrastructure assets is the goal of the Municipal Asset Management Program. FCM will continue to support municipalities with good asset management practices, planning, data collection and analysis so they can deliver essential services and ensure a high quality of life to their residents."
Joanne Vanderheyden, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Quick facts

  • The Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP) is designed to help Canadian municipalities strengthen infrastructure investment decisions based on reliable data and sound asset management practices.

  • MAMP provides asset management training, funding and information sharing to enable municipalities to access the data needed to plan effectively.

  • The $110-million program, funded by the Government of Canada and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, has invested in more than 1,259 municipal asset management projects.

  • Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

