Canada and FCM support strengthened asset management in Ontario communities

OTTAWA, ON, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Managing municipal infrastructure effectively is vital to Canada's economic competitiveness. Municipalities of all sizes need good asset management practices to build and maintain resilient and sustainable communities for all Canadians.

That is why the Government of Canada is investing $997,123 in 21 Ontario communities through the Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP), delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM). These initiatives will help communities make data-driven decisions about key infrastructure and ensure long-term infrastructure performance.

With funding from MAMP:

The Township of Mattice-Val Côté will develop an asset management plan and implement Citywide Asset Manager software. The development and implementation of this software will allow the township to gain an advanced understanding of the assets' performance and effectively plan for future maintenance based on data-driven decisions.

The Municipality of Gordon/Barrie Island will implement asset management software and develop an asset management plan that will comply with provincial regulations. The development of an asset management plan will be critical in enhancing the overall understanding of the asset management program and asset data. Further, the implementation of asset management software will be a critical piece in continuing to advance the asset data.

The City of Kitchener will continue the development of the overall Facilities Infrastructure Program. The project will deliver a state of facilities infrastructure report and an asset management plan for Kitchener facilities to meet provincial regulations in 2023 and 2024. A more comprehensive roadmap implementation would then follow, leveraging the framework completed in the asset management plan phase.

Further information on the 21 initiatives can be found in the backgrounder.

Quotes

"The funding announced today will help strengthen asset management practices here in Waterloo. Well-maintained public infrastructure is crucial to creating sustainable and healthy communities where all residents can thrive. Through investments like this one, we are providing our municipal leaders with the tools and training they need to make sound, data-driven decisions."

The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Member of Parliament for Waterloo

"Investments in infrastructure asset management projects help improve the quality of life of Ontarians. This funding from the Municipal Asset Management Program will ensure our communities have the technology and resources they need to adopt the best management practices and make evidence-based decisions."

Marc G. Serré, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Official Languages and Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt

"Empowering municipalities to make strategic investment decisions regarding their municipal infrastructure assets is the goal of the Municipal Asset Management Program. FCM will continue to support municipalities with good asset management practices, planning, data collection and analysis so they can deliver essential services and ensure a high quality of life to their residents."

Joanne Vanderheyden, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Quick facts

The Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP) is designed to help Canadian municipalities strengthen infrastructure investment decisions based on reliable data and sound asset management practices.

MAMP provides asset management training, funding and information sharing to enable municipalities to access the data needed to plan effectively.

The $110-million program, funded by the Government of Canada and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, has invested in more than 1,259 municipal asset management projects.

Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

