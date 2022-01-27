Canada and FCM invest in stronger asset management in Northwest Territories communities

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - From roads and buildings to wastewater systems – strong asset management is key to building stronger communities. Municipalities of all sizes need tools and resources to make evidence-based decisions that support long-term asset management and build a healthier, safer and more prosperous future for all Canadians.

That is why the Government of Canada is investing $37,440 in the Town of Hay River through the Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP), delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM). As Canada moves toward a strong recovery, these projects will help communities make data-driven decisions about key infrastructure and ensure long-term infrastructure performance.

With funding from MAMP, the Town of Hay River will advance its municipal asset management program and best practice asset management procedures and policies. The Town will define short and long-term expectations for asset management, improve its understanding of the organization's assets and how to effectively manage, and educate employees on their responsibilities for use of the asset management program.

Quotes

"The projects delivered through the Municipal Asset Management Program ensure municipalities have the tools necessary to make well-informed decisions now and for years to come. They help communities in the Northwest Territories strengthen their local economy and improve residents' quality of life. Our Government will continue to invest in data-driven solutions to ensure sound management of municipal infrastructure."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Smart investments in infrastructure help communities like the Town of Hay River to grow, strengthen their economy and improve the quality of life for their residents. Through projects like this, we're helping to ensure that communities have the tools they need to plan for the long-term."

Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for The Northwest Territories

"Across the country, communities of all sizes are gearing up for life post-pandemic. They're working to enhance their infrastructure and natural assets so they can continue to have sustainable and reliable services to improve residents' quality of life. Ensuring local governments have the right tools to make sound asset management decisions is one way we can help drive Canada's economic recovery."

Joanne Vanderheyden, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Quick facts

The Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities announce support for one new asset management initiative in the Town of Hay River in the Northwest Territories amounting to $37,440.

The Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP) is designed to help Canadian municipalities strengthen infrastructure investment decisions based on reliable data and sound asset management practices.

It provides asset management training, funding and information sharing to enable municipalities to access the data needed to plan effectively.

The $110-million program, delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and funded by the Government of Canada, has invested in more than 1063 municipal asset management projects.

As part of the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada has invested over $565 million in more than 130 infrastructure projects in the Northwest Territories.

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

