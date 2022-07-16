Canada falls to United States in FIBA Women's U17 World Cup semifinals

·1 min read

DEBRECEN, Hungary — Mackenly Randolph scored a game-high 14 points and the United States beat Canada 87-57 in the semifinals of the FIBA Under-17 Women's Basketball World Cup.

JuJu Watkins added 13 points and nine rebounds for the U.S., which led 27-9 after the first quarter.

Cassandre Prosper led Canada with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Toby Lee Fournier added 10 points and seven rebounds for the Canadians.

The United States will face Spain in the final on Sunday, while Canada will take on France in the third-place game.

France suffered its first loss of the tournament when it fell 66-59 to Spain in the semifinals.


This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2022.

The Canadian Press

