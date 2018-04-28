Canada fails to defend Singapore rugby sevens title after first-day losses

SINGAPORE — Canada will not be able to defend its Singapore rugby sevens crown after suffering back-to-back losses Saturday to South Africa and Samoa.

The Canadian men, currently ranked 11th in the overall standings, started the day in promising fashion with a 26-14 win over No. 4 Argentina. But their bid to make the Cup quarter-finals ended when they were beaten 26-12 by No. 1 South Africa and 22-19 by No. 12 Samoa.

"They were games we should have won and we gave away scores," said Canada coach Damian McGrath. "That's the reason we're in the bottom half of the table for the moment because we just haven't gotten that consistency."

A win against Samoa would have sent the Canadians into the quarterfinals. Instead they head to the consolation Challenge Trophy to face France.

Canada's tournament win last year in Singapore was its first in 140 events on the World Series circuit.

Tied with Argentina at 14-14 in the second half, two tries by Justin Douglas sealed the win. Harry Jones and Isaac Kaay also scored with Nate Hirayama adding three conversions.

The Canadians opened the scoring against South Africa on an Andrew Coe try but the Blitzboks hit back and led 14-7 at the half. A Tevaughn Campbell try narrowed the lead to 14-12 but South Africa scored two tries to put the game away.

Canada raced into a 14-0 lead against Samoa with tries by Hirayama and Douglas — his 109th on the circuit — in the first 90 seconds of the game. Samoa responded with three tries of its own before a Pat Kay try gave Canada a slim two-point lead heading into the break (19-17).

The second half featured some tight defence before Samoa got hold of the ball and ran the length of the field with 19-year-old Vaa Apelu Maliko touching down for the winning try.

The Cup quarterfinals are Fiji versus New Zealand, South Africa versus Kenya, Australia versus Spain and England versus Samoa.

The Canadian Press