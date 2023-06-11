Canada fails in bid to qualify for World Rugby U20 Trophy, beaten again by the U.S.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Canada failed in its bid to make the World Rugby U20 Trophy on Saturday, beaten 39-14 by the U.S. in the second leg of a two-match North American qualifier.

The Americans won the total points series 82-35.

The young Canadians came into the game facing a 22-point deficit after losing the opener 43-21 on Tuesday at the same venue — Spartanburg Regional Field at County University Stadium — on the campus of University of South Carolina Upstate (formerly known as the University of South Carolina Spartanburg).

Canada trailed 22-14 at the half Saturday and conceding 17 more as the Americans pulled away in the second half.

The U.S. returns to the U20 Trophy tournament for the first time since 2016. The Americans will slot into Group A alongside Scotland, Uruguay and Zimbabwe at the second-tier under-20 tournament, slated for July 15-30 in Nairobi, Kenya.

Group B features Spain, Samoa, Kenya and Hong Kong.

The Americans used a strong defence, opportunistic attack and Canadian errors to build their lead Tuesday, reeling off 36 straight points after going down 7-0 early.

Canada coach Adam Roberts made six changes to his starting 15 Saturday — three in the forwards and three in the backs.

Noah Flesch and Craig Mitchell-Hermann scored tries for Canada. Owain McCormack booted two conversions.

Canada's task grew tougher five minutes into the game Saturday when Cameron McAlpine, a flanker, beat three Canadian defenders down the left flank for a 5-0 lead. But the Canadians answered three minutes later when Flesch, the younger brother of Canadian international forward Mason Flesch, sliced through the American defence for a converted try and 7-5 lead.

Canada dodged several bullets in the first half with the U.S. laying siege on the Canadian goal line. Canada also had hooker Jeffrey Young sent to the sin bin midway through the half.

Handling errors killed one U.S. attack after another. But the U.S. added to its total with a 30th-minute penalty for an 8-7 lead. Canada replied with a 32nd minute converted try by Mitchell-Hermann in the corner for a 14-8 lead.

The U.S. went straight back up the field, going ahead 15-14 on a Dominic Besag converted try. Canada then went down a man again as Flesch was sent to the sin bin late in the half with the U.S. taking advantage with a converted try on the final play of the half.

The top under-20 sides compete at the World Rugby U20 Championship, which is scheduled for June 24 to July 14 in South Africa. The U20 Championship field features Argentina, Australia, England, Fiji, defending champion France, Georgia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa and Wales.

Due to the pandemic, both under-20 tournaments have not been held since 2019.

The Canadians finished fifth at the 2019 tournament in Brazil, defeating Kenya 52-13 in its closing game.

The U20 Trophy and Championship are linked by promotion and relegation.

In 2019, Japan earned promotion by winning the U20 Trophy while Scotland was relegated after finishing last in the Championship.

World Rugby says the two age-grade tournaments, first held in 2008, have seen almost 1,500 players go on to make their test debut including 28 Rugby World Cup winners.

Canada competed in the top-tier U20 tournament in 2008 and '09, finishing 12th and 14th, respectively. The elite tournament was trimmed from 16 teams to 12 in 2010 with Canada not making the cut and instead dropping to the second-tier event.

Canada's best finishes at the U20 Trophy were runner-up in 2013 and 2015, to Italy and Georgia, respectively.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2023.

The Canadian Press