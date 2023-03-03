Canada environment minister 'deeply concerned' about Imperial Oil tailings leak

Nia Williams
·2 min read

By Nia Williams

(Reuters) - Canada's environment minister on Friday said he was "deeply concerned" about a leak of toxic tailings water from Imperial Oil's Kearl oil sands mine in northern Alberta that has been going on for months.

Federal environment minister Steven Guilbeault's comments came a day after the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, a local Indigenous community downstream from the Kearl site, accused Imperial and the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) of failing to protect the public.

Industrial wastewater containing toxins including arsenic and dissolved iron has been seeping from tailings ponds at the 240,000 barrel-per-day Kearl oil sands site since at least May last year.

In early February, Imperial reported a separate leak of more than 5,000 cubic metres of tailings water from one of its holding ponds, prompting the AER to issue an environmental protection order.

However, Chief Allan Adam of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation said they were not informed about the leaks until after the spill last month.

"We need to see a clear remediation plan from the company and to better understand the apparent failures of communication for the notification of this spill," Guilbeault said in a statement, adding his first thoughts were for the health and well-being of affected Indigenous communities.

Guilbeault said federal enforcement officers will carry out an independent assessment to determine next steps under Canada's Fisheries Act.

The Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation has advised people not to eat any wild meat harvested downstream of the Kearl site after May 2022.

Chief Adam said they were concerned Imperial may not have adequate procedures or infrastructure to contain its tailings and called for a full investigation.

"This does not appear to be a simple accident, but a systemic failure of Imperial's tailing ponds," he said in a statement. "Both Imperial and the AER failed to give notice or take action to keep the public and Indigenous communities safe."

Calgary-based Imperial, which is majority-owned by Exxon Mobil Corp, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by David Gregorio)

Latest Stories

  • $1,400 car service expensed by AHS official administrator for single-day trip

    Less than two weeks after he was appointed official administrator of Alberta Health Services, during a high-profile shakeup of the health authority by the Danielle Smith government, Dr. John Cowell expensed a $1,400 car service for a trip from Calgary to Edmonton and back. Publicly available AHS expense documents reveal Cowell racked up a $1,462.50 bill for Nobnish Transport, a Calgary- based limousine and sedan service on Nov. 29, the day of the Throne Speech. Cowell was appointed official admi

  • House Republicans hang Oversight chair James Comer out to dry after shocking Beau Biden remarks

    Republicans weren’t eager to defend or condemn the House Oversight chair after he suggested President Biden’s late son should have been indicted

  • Democrats Present Damning Info On Jim Jordan’s FBI ‘Whistleblowers’

    Jordan's subcommittee interviewed FBI agents who espoused conspiracy theories and received cash payments from a Donald Trump associate.

  • Republican Scott Perry threatens to eliminate office space for agencies that don’t cooperate with GOP oversight

    Mr Perry failed to comply with a congressional subpoena last year

  • George Santos' mysterious new treasurer is unknown to local politicians but lists his address as the apartment where Santos' sister used to live

    Andrew Olson, the man listed as George Santos' new treasurer, is another unexplained oddity in the Congressman's life.

  • US Supreme Court indicates it may sidestep major elections ruling

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday signaled it may sidestep a ruling in a major case involving a Republican bid to give state legislatures far more power over federal elections by limiting the ability of state courts to review their actions. The North Carolina Supreme Court last month granted a request by Republican state legislators to revisit its ruling last year against a map they devised of the state's 14 U.S. House of Representatives districts. In light of that, the U.S. Supreme Court asked the various parties in the case including the U.S. Justice Department to submit briefs offering views on the effect of the state court's actions on the justices' jurisdiction over the matter.

  • Trump Doesn’t Deserve Immunity in Jan. 6 Lawsuits, DOJ Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Justice Department says Donald Trump is not entitled to absolute immunity against civil lawsuits seeking to hold him liable for the attack on the US Capitol on Jan. 6 because he’s accused of inciting “imminent private violence.”Most Read from BloombergAmazon Pauses Construction on Second Headquarters in Virginia as It Cuts JobsAmericans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RunFed Event Scrapped After Partic

  • Trudeau says appointing Indigenous RCMP commissioner is an 'excellent idea'

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says having an Indigenous person serve as the next commissioner of the RCMP is "an excellent idea." He made the comment in response to questions from reporters in Winnipeg today about a call from some First Nations leadership for the government to ensure the next top Mountie is Indigenous. RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is set to retire from her post this month, slightly before the end of her five-year term. She was appointed in April 2018 and led the force

  • US expects calls, engagements with China in coming weeks

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken did not meet China's foreign minister on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in India as the two sides had already had extended talks in Munich last month, the U.S. State Department spokesperson said on Thursday. Speaking at a regular briefing, Ned Price said he expected there would be "additional calls and engagements" with China in the coming weeks. "But we had just taken advantage of one opportunity a couple weeks ago," he said, when asked why there was no meeting at the gathering of G20 foreign ministers in New Delhi.

  • US to send more ammo, folding armored bridges to Ukraine

    The U.S. is expected to announce a new package of military aid for Ukraine Friday, including —for the first time — eight armored vehicles that can launch bridges and allow troops to cross rivers or other gaps, U.S. officials said Thursday. It comes just a week after the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and as Ukrainian forces are preparing for a spring offensive. Officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the aid package has not yet been publicly announced.

  • Court reduces sentence for Moncton Mountie killer Justin Bourque

    FREDERICTON — New Brunswick's highest court says it had no choice but to reduce the sentence of Justin Bourque, the man who used a semi-automatic rifle to murder three Mounties in Moncton in 2014. In its 12-page decision released Thursday, the New Brunswick Court of Appeal said it was "duty-bound" to cut Bourque's parole ineligibility period to 25 years from the record-setting 75 years imposed by a lower court judge after the triple slaying. The three-judge appeal panel said its ruling was based

  • Kansas isn’t Florida. Who’s going to tell hard-right Republicans in Topeka that? | Opinion

    Voters have told politicians repeatedly they don’t want laws based on Fox News talking points or Ben Shapiro’s podcast.

  • English children paid because Boris believed the Sturgeon hype

    There’s an old, funny but unfair joke about the French: how many French troops does it take to defend Paris? No one knows – it’s never been tried.

  • Putin demands tighter 'anti-terror' measures after cross-border attack

    Vladimir Putin has told his Security Council to discuss additional "anti-terrorism measures" after a string of embarrassing attacks inside Russian territory, including an unprecedented raid across the Ukrainian border claimed by volunteer fighters.

  • New Florida bill would force Anna Maria Island to allow a parking garage for beachgoers

    The Florida Legislature is now involved in an ongoing parking dispute between Manatee County and Bradenton beach towns.

  • University of Saskatchewan launches website aimed at rooting out Indigenous identity fraud

    The University of Saskatchewan has launched a website it hopes will help ensure that only genuine Indigenous people will benefit from jobs and funding set aside for them. The site is a portal, enabling First Nations, Métis, Inuit and international Indigenous peoples applying for Indigenous-specific jobs, scholarships or funding to upload proof they belong to an Indigenous community. It also provides a verification process for those without documentation. The website is the latest step in a long

  • Netanyahu denounces protesters after salon siege of his wife

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies on Thursday denounced protesters as “anarchists” after they massed outside a Tel Aviv salon where his wife was getting her hair done — a chaotic end to a day of demonstrations against the government's plan to overhaul the judiciary. Sara Netanyahu has long been a polarizing figure in Israel, and the incident late Wednesday in a posh neighborhood in Tel Aviv reflected Israel's emotionally charged divide over the overhaul, seen by opponents as an existential threat to the country. In a post on Instagram, Sara Netanyahu thanked the police for helping her and thanked the public for what she said was an outpouring of support.

  • Cuba blasts U.S. for years of disregarding evidence on 'Havana Syndrome'

    Cuba on Thursday blasted the United States for taking too long to accept evidence that the ailment "Havana Syndrome" was not likely caused by a foreign enemy, saying Washington ignored the science as a pretext for cutting off relations with the Communist-run island. A globe-spanning U.S. intelligence investigation declassified on Wednesday concluded it was "very unlikely" a foreign adversary was responsible for the mysterious sickness, first identified in the Cuban capital of Havana but which has afflicted U.S. diplomats and spies worldwide. "This conclusion ... confirms what we already knew," Vice Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio told Reuters in an interview in Havana late on Thursday.

  • A Florida lawmaker thinks the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill doesn't go far enough — and is pitching a major expansion

    The proposal would target transgender and non-binary students, while also banning education about gender until high school.

  • Get ready to change your clocks. What to know about daylight saving time in NC

    We’re about to “spring forward” again. Here’s what that means for you and your clocks.