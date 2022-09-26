Canada to end Covid vaccine travel requirements,make ArriveCan app optional

·2 min read
A masked healthcare worker directs a masked, arriving traveller at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada.
Masking on planes and trains will become optional, and random Covid-19 testing at Canadian airports will cease as of 1 October.

Canada has said it is dropping all remaining Covid border restrictions, including vaccine requirements for travellers.

As of 1 October, travellers will also no longer need to provide proof of Covid vaccination, to undergo any testing or to isolate and quarantine.

The mask mandate on planes and trains will also be lifted.

The ArriveCan app - used to upload health documents when entering Canada - will become optional.

Federal health minister Jean-Yves Duclos said in an announcement on Monday that Canada is "in a much better position" than it was earlier in the pandemic, in part due to availability of Covid-19 vaccines and treatment options.

The country's high vaccination rate - with around 82% of the population having received two doses - and a falling death rate are also factors.

Around 32 Canadians are currently dying each day from the the virus.

Covid-19 cases are slowly rising in Canada and signs point to a resurgence ahead of autumn, Mr Duclos said, but he added this is "largely explained by the domestic transmission of the virus".

He said Ottawa is open to reintroducing measures, especially if a new, highly-transmissible variant emerges.

Vaccine mandates for travellers entering the US remain in place, and some American lawmakers have urged President Joe Biden to drop remaining restrictions.

Other countries, including the United Kingdom, dropped Covid entry requirements earlier this year.

Covid-19 mandates were opposed by some in Canada and were the subject of the 'Freedom Convoy' protests in Ottawa, which were held in support of truckers who refused to get vaccinated to cross the US-Canada border.

The February protests gridlocked Canada's capital for two weeks.

Supporters of the convoy also staged blockades at key border crossings between the US and Canada, disrupting the flow of goods between the two countries.

The protests were eventually cleared after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the never before used Emergencies Act, which gives the government additional powers in times of national crisis.

The World Health Organisation declared in early September that Covid-19 deaths have hit their lowest point but experts have warned about ongoing threat of the virus, especially if new variants emerge.

Despite the end of the restrictions, Mr Duclos urged people to get their booster shots and encouraged people to continue wearing masks in public.

Latest Stories

  • Border vaccine rules, mandatory use of ArriveCAN, mask mandates on planes and trains to end on Oct. 1

    The federal government says it's dropping all COVID-19 measures at borders on Saturday, meaning travellers will no longer need to provide proof of vaccination when entering Canada or wear masks on planes and trains. As of Oct. 1, all travellers, regardless of citizenship, will no longer have to: Submit public health information through the ArriveCAN app or website; Provide proof of vaccination; Undergo pre- or on-arrival testing; Carry out COVID-19-related quarantine or isolation; Monitor and re

  • China rights report prompts Western-led call for UN debate

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The United States, Britain and other countries are calling for a debate at the U.N. Human Rights Council to discuss China's treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslims in the far western region of Xinjiang, a document showed and diplomats said on Monday. The move, which needs a majority vote to pass in the deeply divided Geneva council, would be the first time that alleged abuses by China, a powerful permanent Security Council member, feature on the U.N. rights body's agenda in its 16-year history.

  • Feds lift border vaccine requirements, mandatory masks on planes and trains

    OTTAWA — The final vestiges of COVID-19 restrictions at Canada's borders will be lifted on Saturday, as federal ministers announced Monday the end of mandatory vaccination, random tests, quarantine, use of the ArriveCan app and masks on planes and trains. The Liberal government will not renew the cabinet order maintaining COVID-19 border measures when it expires on Sept. 30, but Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos once again warned that pandemic restrictions could be brought back if they are needed

  • Storm leaves Stanley Bridge in PEI destroyed

    The historic Stanley Bridge was destroyed by hurricane Fiona. Five cottages from the neighbouring area in the Hebrides development were lifted by the wind and deposited on the other side of the pond.

  • Denmark reports leak in gas pipeline in Baltic Sea

    Denmark's maritime authority said Monday that a gas leak had been observed in a pipeline leading from Russia to Europe underneath the Baltic Sea that is dangerous to shipping traffic. The operator of Nord Stream 2 confirmed that a leak in the pipeline had been detected southeast of the Danish island Bornholm in the Baltic Sea. Although the pipeline isn't used to import gas, it is nevertheless filled, dpa reported.

  • Canada won't require masks on planes, drops vaccine mandate

    “We are able to do this because tens of millions of Canadians rolled up their sleeves and got vaccinated,” Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said. Government officials also confirmed Canada is dropping the vaccine requirement for people entering the country at the end of the month. Canada, like the United States, requires foreign nationals to be vaccinated when entering the country.

  • Kenya Kiambu building collapse: Rescue efforts under way

    Emergency workers pull a child from the rubble in Kiambu county but at least six people have died.

  • UPDATE 1-Energy, inflation crises risk pushing big economies into recession - OECD

    Global economic growth is slowing more than was forecast a few months ago in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as energy and inflation crises risk snowballing into recessions in major economies, the OECD said on Monday. While global growth this year was still expected at 3.0%, it is now projected to slow to 2.2% in 2023, revised down from a forecast in June of 2.8%, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said. The Paris-based policy forum was particularly pessimistic about the outlook in Europe - the most directly exposed economy to the fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine.

  • Canada to remove all COVID travel restrictions from Oct 1

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada will drop all COVID-19 restrictions for travelers from Oct. 1, including vaccination and masking requirements for flights and trains, the government said on Monday. "As Canadians and international visitors look to make travel plans, the long-awaited removal of all remaining measures effective Oct. 1, 2022 will further expedite recovery for our industry and the Canadian economy," Canada's second-largest carrier WestJet Airlines said in a statement. The decision to end restrictions was based on Canada's vaccination rate, availability of newer vaccines and treatments and data showing the country had passed the peak of the latest wave of coronavirus infections, the government said.

  • Children among 15 dead as gunman opens fire at school in Izhevsk

    At least 15 people - including 11 children - have been killed during a shooting at a school in the Russian city of Izhevsk. The Russian Investigative Committee said the victims also included two teachers and two security guards and they were killed by a gunman wearing a balaclava. Another 22 children and two adults were injured at School No 88 during the attack by a former pupil, according to officials.

  • Russia gives citizenship to ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden

    Russia on Monday granted citizenship to former American intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, who fled prosecution after he revealed highly classified U.S. surveillance programs to capture communications and data from around the world. A decree signed Monday by Russian President Vladimir Putin listed Snowden as one of 75 foreign citizens listed as being granted Russian citizenship. After fleeing the U.S. in 2013, Snowden was granted permanent Russian residency in 2020 and said at the time that he planned to apply for Russian citizenship without renouncing his U.S. citizenship.

  • British prisoner of war John Harding used as a 'punching bag' over days of torture in Ukraine

    A freed British prisoner of war who was held by Russian-backed separatists has told Sky News how he was tortured over several days. John Harding said he was used as a "punching bag" by the guards in a holding facility in the self-declared Donetsk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine. Mr Harding was one of five Britons freed in recent days in a prisoner swap with Russia.

  • Krakow cancels Roger Waters gigs, urges him to visit Ukraine

    WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Polish city of Krakow cancelled gigs by Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters because of his sympathetic stance toward Russia in its war against Ukraine, a local councilman said Monday, inviting the singer to visit Ukraine with him to see the extent of Russian crimes. Councilman Lukasz Wantuch said the city owns the arena where two of Waters' concerts had been scheduled for April before being canceled. He said the city would not tolerate them being used for an artist sprea

  • Whitehorse now has a passport pickup location, the 1st of its kind in the North

    The federal government is now offering 10-day passport pickup in Whitehorse, the first time the service has been offered North of 60. The new passport pickup location was implemented to alleviate wait times that have been affecting Canadians in need of new passports, Service Canada said in a news release. People with proof of travel can apply to pick up their passports at the Whitehorse Service Canada Centre. Those in need of a passport sooner than the 10-day turnaround will need to visit a pass

  • Where will Ian make landfall after intensifying in the Gulf? ‘Significant uncertainty.’

    The storm will spend several days intensifying in the Gulf but could weaken a bit before landfall. Here’s why the Mississippi Coast, Alabama, Georgia, and Florida should be on high alert.

  • Why are governments sharing intelligence on the Ukraine war with the public and what are the risks?

    Regular intelligence briefings for the public’s consumption have been a feature of the war in Ukraine.

  • Deanne Rose's injury a blow to Canadian women's 2023 World Cup preparations

    Overcoming setbacks is nothing new for Canadian women's team forward Deanne Rose. Rose, a native of Alliston, Ont., made the decision in 2014 to quit the sport after being cut from Canada's Under-15 team, which at the time was overseen by current senior team coach Bev Priestman. A promising career appeared to have ended before it even started. But her life took an unexpected turn when she was invited to train with Canada's Under-17 side in 2015. Things went so well that by the end of the year sh

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri settle in as Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — Nazem Kadri has fallen in love with Banff, Alta., and Jonathan Huberdeau bought a pickup truck. The two forwards are settling into life as Calgary Flames. The spotlight is on them in training camp, which opened Thursday with 67 players skating in three groups at the Saddledome. The pressure is on the two men to replace the production and other qualities that departed with top scorers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk in the off-season. As expected, Huberdeau drew into Gaudreau's form