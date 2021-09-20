Canada federal election 2021 live blog: Canadians head to the polls on pandemic Election Day unlike any other

Yahoo Canada's Election Day live blog will feature key updates from across the country, as well as live results analysis and graphics when polls close starting at 7 p.m. EST.

Canada's unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic election day has arrived, with Canadians heading to the polls to determine whether the Liberal Party under Justin Trudeau will come out on top again, or if the country's political direction will shift.

Many have been asking throughout this election campaign, why are Canadians are heading to the polls? But initial indications of Trudeau wanting a majority government became less of a reality as polled voter intention across the country left the Liberals and Conservatives in a tight race leading up to election day.

When will election results be announced in Canada?

With the option for Canadians to mail-in their ballot this year, an avenue taken by some who do not want to go to the polls with COVID-19 spreading, this could mean that we will not know who won the election for a few days.

All special ballots, which include mail-in ballots, will not be counted on election night. These ballots need to be verified before they are counted, including confirming that someone did not vote by mail and in-person, and these checks can only begin after polls close.

"Returning officers will start the verification checks on the morning of Tuesday, September 21, and it may take up to 24 hours to finish them, at which point the counting of local special ballots can begin," a statement from Elections Canada reads.

"Therefore, some ridings may not start reporting results for local special ballots until Wednesday, September 22. All candidates in a riding may have representatives present at each counting location to observe the counting process."

Elections Canada also indicates that it's expected that "most of the country's 338 ridings" will report the results of their special ballot count on Sept. 21.

Story continues

With the Liberals and Conservatives statistically tied in all the polls, even on the eve of election day, this could lead to a lengthy wait to determine who the next prime minister will be, if the race is in fact this tight.

The latest data from Elections Canada, as of Sept. 19, indicates that 1,014,177 voting kits issued to electors living in Canada voting by mail or at an Elections Canada office from inside their riding, with 777,094 of those returned.

Additionally, 192,743 voting kits were issued to electors living in Canada voting by mail or at an Elections Canada office from outside their riding, with 124,266 returned. Another 55,697 kits were sent to individuals living outside of Canada, with 22,472 returned.

Where can you vote in Canada's election?

Canadians can vote in-person at their assigned polling station, which can be found on your voter information card or on the Elections Canada website, based on postal code.

Voters must show one piece of government-issued identification: your driver's licence or any other card issued by a Canadian government (federal, provincial/territorial or local) with your photo, name and current address.

As an alternative, Canadians can choose to bring two pieces of identification that include your name, and at least one must have your current address.

According to Elections Canada, anyone without the acceptable forms of identification can vote if you declare your identity and address in writing, and someone assigned to your polling station can vouch for you.

"The voucher must be able to prove their identity and address," the information reads. "A person can vouch for only one person (except in long-term care facilities)."