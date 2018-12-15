Canada East eliminated from world junior-A challenge with loss to Czechs

BONNYVILLE, Alta. — One of Canada's two squads at the world junior-A challenge won't be playing on the weekend.

Zdenek Sedlak scored three times as the Czech Republic doubled up Canada East 4-2 on Friday in the final round-robin game of the tournament to earn the fourth and final spot in the semifinals.

Daniel Dvorak stopped 40-of-42 shots while Matej Blumel had the other goal for the Czechs (2-2-0).

Cade Townend and Spencer Kersten supplied the offence for Canada East (0-4-0), which needed a win in regulation to earn a spot in the final four. Liam Souliere turned away 30-of-32 shots in defeat.

Earlier in the day, Russia (4-0-0) earned a 4-3 victory against the United States (2-0-2) to finish with an undefeated record and the top seed entering the semifinals.

The Americans needed a win in regulation time to finish ahead of the Russians so they pulled their goalie for an extra attacker with the game tied 3-3 late in the third only for Ivan Rogov to score the winner with 55 seconds to go.

Russia will play the Czechs in one semifinal on Saturday while Canada West (2-1-1) faces the Americans in the other, with the final set for Sunday.

The Canadian Press