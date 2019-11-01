Canada earns Olympic berth in women's slalom kayak event

OTTAWA — Canada has earned a berth in the women's slalom kayak at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics following a reallocation process of eligible countries.

Canada finished 21st in the women's kayak event at the 2019 ICF Slalom World Championships, with Florence Maheu of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que., placing 40th overall. There were 18 berths available at the event, meaning Canada had to wait to confirm a ticket to Tokyo.

Canada has now confirmed three Olympic spots in the men's slalom C1 and K1 and the women's slalom K1. A spot in the women's C1 will be up for grabs at the 2020 Pan-Am Championships, April 3-5 in Rio de Janeiro.

“The team just wrapped up a successful Test Event competition in Tokyo and the women’s K1 entry is a perfect way to end the 2019 season,” Canoe Kayak Canada senior high performance manager James Cartwright said. "I am really proud of what our team has accomplished this season. Everyone is dedicated to the Tokyo project and on maximizing our performance with the available resources to achieve our goals."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2019.

The Canadian Press