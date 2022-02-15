Canada drops on Corruption Perceptions Index, but still one of least corrupt among countries tracked

·9 min read

Transparency International released its annual Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) for 2021 in which it reports that Canada dropped three points to 74,, its lowest ranking ever, but is the 13th least corrupt country of the 180 countries tracked by the index.

The report also finds 131 countries across the world have made no significant progress against corruption in the last decade.

The CPI is based on a scale where zero is highly corrupt and 100 is least corrupt. Out of the 180 countries, Denmark Finland and New Zealand were at the top of the index with a score of 88. Canada ranks 13th out of 180.

James Cohen, executive director of Transparency International, explained the difference between a country being placed at the top of the list, compared to a country being placed at bottom for being the most corrupt.

“There’s a general good performance of rule of law, where transparency in how government’s day-to-day functions that do not require citizens to pay a bribe. There’s transparency of contracts and business,” Cohen said.

“Where as the bottom ranked countries, you can almost say bribery is the means of everyday living for citizens. Where as here (in Canada), we’re used to paying taxes, having accountability attached to them, published budgets by different levels of government, and different bodies having oversight over those budgets that can publish audits and reports on whether if they were properly spent or not. None of those functions would exist in the lowest performing countries. Citizens and businesses are just kind of reliant on working day-to-day and who they’ll have to pay day-to-day.”

Canada is still near the top of the list with a score of 74, but that is its lowest score ever. Canada ranks the same as countries like Iceland, Ireland, Estonia and Austria. Countries such as South Sudan, Syria and Somalia, remain at the bottom of the index.

However, Cohen emphasizes that despite a country like Canada being placed near the top of the list, does not mean they are not interacting with a lower ranking country who was placed at the bottom of the index.

“It’s important to emphasize that the top ranking countries have their own transparency accountability and corruption problems. Canada might be out of the top 10 (it's 13th this year) but we still have issues,” Cohen said.

“It’s been noted in the map of the Corruption Perception Index, that corruption doesn’t often stay within national borders. The countries that are most highly ranked are being called out for our role, in facilitating global corruption, global financial floats. It’s important to take that interconnectedness of global corruption in to mind as well.”

He said the global level of corruption is important to focus on because a country that is ranked for being the least corrupt, may still be conducting business with a country who is ranked for high corruption.

“Often large scale corruption rarely stays within borders. Let’s say a Canadian company works in a country that ranks really low on the CPI, that Canadian company let’s say pays a bribe to an official.

“There’s a good chance that money won’t stay in the country where they paid the bribe. It will go into a bank account in a secrecy jurisdiction where there’s a team of enablers, lawyers, accountants, bankers, financiers who will guide that official on how to max that money and layer it, move it through a number of other jurisdictions, and then it may very well wind up back in Canada anonymously buying property here, or integrating with criminal networks here.”

“The money moves around the world through different actors and through different countries, a lot of those are top performing CPI countries, so that’s how the global system works,” said Cohen.

The purpose of the CPI is not to rank the number of corruption cases that occurred in a nation, but rather to showcase how protective systems n a nation are, against corruption.

What data doesn’t the CPI rank?

“One thing that the CPI does not rank is the number of corruption cases that have been found out or convicted, because you just don’t know how many there are by its very nature of corruption. So it’s more about what systems are in place to protect against corruption,” said Cohen.

The CPI also does not cover citizens’ direct perceptions or experience of corruption, tax fraud, illicit financial flows, enablers of corruption (lawyers, accountants, financial advisors, etc.), money laundering, private sector corruption and informal economies and markets.

The data sources used to compile the CPI of public sector corruption includes: bribery, diversion of public funds, officials using their public office for private gain without consequences, ability of governments to contain corruption in the public sector, excessive red tape in the public sector which may increase opportunities for corruption, nepotistic appointments in the civil service, laws ensuring that public officials must disclose their finances and potential conflicts of interest, legal protection for people who report cases of bribery and corruption, state capture by narrow vested interests, and access to information on public affairs/government activities.

What’s the purpose of CPI?

The annual Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) has been published since 2011.

Cohen said the purpose of the index is to make countries aware of where they stand on a corruption level amongst the general public.

“The Corruption Perceptions Index was developed in the 1990s by Transparency International as a way to bring global attention to the plaque of corruption, and to get attention on the subject,” said Cohen.

“It’s been working that every year countries take notice, and each chapter around the world tries to dissect further, and look into the explanations to why a country has gone up or down.”

“But, primarily overall, to see what the state of what corruption is around the world and bring attention to it.”

He said the data that is used to collect a country’s corruption rate, comes from a number of different sources that provide perceptions among business people and country experts, of the level of corruption in the public sector.

“There are 13 sources that our office in Berlin, who runs the report, use. For a country to be on the CPI there needs to have been at least three sources that gather data, so for Canada this year there were eight sources that gather information.”

He said the purpose of the index is to hold countries accountable for the corruption that is occurring in ones nation.

“Well no country likes to be called corrupt, nobody likes to be called corrupt it’s a very triggering word. Comparing maybe let’s say Norway to Somalia might not get you very far, but I have found that countries react to its neighbors, regions and peers,” said Cohen.

“Canada falling behind say Germany or Britain, that matters to Canadians, because we see them as peers. So nobody wants to be at the bottom of the corruption index, everyone wants to move their way up and from there, hopefully it indicates a conversation amongst governments and citizens on how to move forward.”

“Businesses use the Corruption Perceptions Index to conduct risk reviews, about how to map out how to engage in certain countries, and hopefully it triggers people to reform for anti-corruption, and not become complacent about corruptions just the way things are done,” said Cohen.

He said the ranking and score level countries are placed at in the CPI, is important because it shows that countries have either stagnated their corruption ranking, or have worsened it throughout the years.

“The ranking, I think is to see where countries move between. The fact that Canada has fallen out of the top 10 and down to the 13 place, and we used to be at eighth place, there’s a trend line there to watch,” he said. “We fell dramatically in 2019 and this year in 2021 and that got media coverage, but it’s been a gradual decline in our rank and in our overall score. These kind of trends should be indicators to the public and to politicians that they need to course correct.”

From the CPI index in 2017, Canada scored 82 and dropped to a score of 74, according to the 2021 CPI report. The full report can be found on the website of Transparency International, the global coalition against corruption.

What actions Canada has taken, based on CPI ranking

Cohen said the way a country would course correct their level of corruption, is based on a variety of factors.

“Well each country is unique on what they need to do to course correct on their situations,” Cohen said.

“In Canada, looking at the data that’s sent in to the CPI, Canada didn’t drop in ranking because of any specific issue it’s more of a ripple affect of the last couple years of headlines on ethics scandals, on Canada’s weak anti-money laundering, but also things like our access to information laws that have not been updated in a long time, people are finding it harder to conduct access to information searches. Our whistle-blower protection laws have not been updated either, those were both cited in some of the sourced material.”

“There’s been some movement on anti-money laundering in Canada, hopefully it continues, hopefully it gets bolstered. We’ve heard mentions from the RCMP that there are a number of cases being investigated on foreign bribery, hopefully we’ll see the results of that soon. On whistle-blower protection, we’ve had legislation that’s been endorsed across political parties at the federal level, but has not been passed.”

“The federal government conducted a review of our access to information laws and put out a ‘what we heard’ report, and we would like to see action on that.”

The theme of this year’s CPI report was corruption and human rights. According to Transparency International’s CPI, “corruption enables human rights abuses, setting off a vicious and escalating spiral. As rights and freedoms are eroded, democracy declines and authoritarianism takes its place, which in turn enables higher levels of corruption.”

Cohen said he hopes Canada can improve their ranking, based on the country’s placement in the CPI.

“As Transparency International Canada, our focus is on Canadian context. We hope there is continued momentum towards a publicly acceptable beneficial ownership registry,” he said.

“The federal government has pledged they will create one, so the provinces need to back it. Filling in additional gaps and loopholes in our anti-money laundering system. We want to see greater enforcement of the corruption of foreign public official acts, which we have been dismal about for years. We want to see expansion of our whistle-blower protection laws and updating to our access of information laws.”

Transparency International's Corruption Perception Index can be found at https://www.transparency.org/en/cpi/2021

Sierra D'Souza Butts, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The World-Spectator

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Security experts disagree on use of federal Emergencies Act

    National security expert Wesley Wark says Ottawa's expected use of the federal Emergencies Act is 'long overdue' to help end the protests in Ottawa. But Leah West, assistant professor of international affairs at Carleton University in Ottawa, says Ontario's own emergency act gives it the power it needs to remove protesters.

  • Why JPMorgan is defending Goodyear

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses Goodyear's earnings with a hit from inflation-related costs.

  • US women beat Finland 4-1, to face Canada in Olympic final

    BEIJING (AP) — Hilary Knight could think of no better way to close the Beijing Games women’s hockey tournament than a rematch between the United States and — who else? — Canada with the gold medal on the line. During an Olympic tournament criticized for lacking parity because of too many lopsided scores — and big on predictability with the U.S. and Canada once again dominating — the title will be fittingly settled between the world’s two major powers on Thursday. It will mark the next chapter in

  • Quads continue to separate the good from the great in men's figure skating

    BEIJING — Yuzuru Hanyu hoped to leap four and a half revolutions into figure skating's history books. In one of the most anticipated moments of the men's singles event at the Beijing Olympics, the Japanese superstar had hoped to become the first skater in history to land a quad Axel in competition. In eighth place after the short program, he had nothing to lose. But the two-time Olympic champion fell as soon as his blade touched the ice upon landing. Twelve years after American Evan Lysacek won

  • Analysis: With Mills, Nets could be just what Simmons needs

    NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons is going from one pressure cooker to another with his move from Philadelphia to New York City. He won't suddenly find a less demanding fan base, or a more understanding media. If Simmons was hoping to quietly resume his career out of the spotlight, it won’t happen in Brooklyn. The Nets are a title-contending team playing in the biggest market with lots of national TV games. Their every misstep along the way gets dissected. The Nets can’t provide Simmons with cover fro

  • Stamkos scores 2 in 3rd period, Lightning beat Coyotes 4-3

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Steve Stamkos scored twice in the third period, and Brayden Point and Corey Perry added goals as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 on Friday night. Brian Elliott made 15 saves in his second start since Dec. 31 as Tampa Bay (31-11-6) rebounded from a 3-2 loss to Colorado on Thursday. The Lightning have not lost consecutive games this season and are 5-0-1 in the second game of back-to-backs. “That's kind of been in our DNA for a while now,” Stamkos said. "

  • Doping decision imminent for Russian skater at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — After a marathon doping hearing that ended early Monday morning, 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva awaits to hear whether she can compete for the gold medal at the Beijing Olympics. The Court of Arbitration for Sport didn't announce its hearing at a hotel in Beijing was over until after 3 a.m. local time Monday. The judges began to deliberate after nearly six hours of online testimony. An announcement is expected Monday afternoon, a day before Valieva's next competi

  • Struggling Edmonton Oilers fire head coach Dave Tippett

    EDMONTON — With the Edmonton Oilers on the brink of a lost season and having little salary-cap flexibility available, Ken Holland had really only one option to shake up his team. On Thursday, the Oilers president of hockey operations/general manager fired head coach Dave Tippett and assistant coach Jim Playfair. Holland then named Jay Woodcroft, who'd been coaching Edmonton's AHL affiliate in Bakersfield, Calif., as the NHL team's head coach while bringing assistant coach Dave Manson with him. H

  • Black members of Biden's Cabinet mark Black History Month

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The six Black members of President Joe Biden's Cabinet on Thursday celebrated Black History Month by discussing their roles, some of which are historic firsts. Actor Taraji P. Henson and athletes Sloane Stephens and Nneka Ogwumike also took part in a separate discussion on the importance of mental health and wellness among Blacks. Cedric Richmond, a former congressman who also is Black and is a top adviser to the president, moderated a conversation about Black leadership with t

  • Russian skater can compete, but medal ceremony won't be held

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women's figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test, setting her up for an attempt at a second gol medal. Whatever happens on the ice, Valieva will not get a medal ceremony moment in Beijing. Nor will any skater who finishes in the top three with her. The Court of Arbitration for Sport cleared Valieva to skate less than 12 hours after a hastily arranged hearing that laste

  • Canadian, U.S. hockey women set for 6th Olympic gold-medal showdown

    Canada has earned its shot at Olympic women's hockey redemption. The Canadians beat Switzerland 10-3 on Monday in Beijing while the United States defeated Finland 4-1 in the other semifinal to set up a sixth gold-medal showdown on Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET. The latest victory continued Canada's unbeaten run in this tournament, having outscored opponents 54-8. But none of that overwhelming success will matter much if it is forced to settle for silver. Since women's hockey made its 1998 Olympic debu

  • Beijing punishes traders in Olympic souvenir crackdown

    BEIJING (AP) — Police are punishing Chinese traders for cashing in by reselling scarce dolls of Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at up to 10 times retail price. Buyers stood in line overnight in freezing weather and emptied store shelves after the Winter Games opened Feb. 4. News reports say factory employees were called back from their Lunar New Year holiday to make more panda mascots. Three people in Beijing were sentenced to unspecified “administrative penalties” for reselling souvenirs at pric

  • Morant, Adams lead Grizzlies to 132-107 rout of Pistons

    DETROIT (AP) — Ja Morant scored 23 points, Steven Adams added 17 points and 14 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies routed the Detroit Pistons 132-107 on Thursday night. Desmond Bane added 22 points for the Grizzlies, who have won four straight and seven of eight. Memphis had seven players score in double figures. Jeremi Grant had 20 points for Detroit, which has lost six in a row. Hamidou Diallo added 17 points and 10 rebounds. The Pistons have gone 2-12 since winning five of their first eight ga

  • No Anderson, Marino for US in finals at Olympic big air

    BEIJING (AP) — Jamie Anderson and Julia Marino had their bubbles burst before qualifying began for women's snowboard big air. Behind the scenes, these pandemic Olympics haven't been what they hoped. “Just like a little bit tapped out,” Anderson said. “I’m excited to go home.” Anderson wiped out on her first two jumps in qualifying Monday and failed to crack the finals field, while Marino dropped out of the contest after a distressing fall during practice over the weekend. Long shot U.S. teammate

  • Oh baby! Rams' Jefferson wins Super Bowl, welcomes a son

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Van Jefferson won the Super Bowl on Sunday, and it wasn't even the best part of his weekend. The Rams receiver welcomed a newborn son hours after Los Angeles beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Jefferson's wife, Samaria, attended the Super Bowl, but left on a stretcher during the game after going into labor. Samaria had already told the Rams not to tell her husband if their second child decided to arrive during the game. After the Rams finished off Cincinnati, Jefferson rushed

  • Canadian skaters Bloemen, Fish hope to push each other to top of podium

    Inside the Olympic Oval in Calgary in early October, the Olympics still looming in the distance, Canadian speed skater Graeme Fish was trying to catch his breath. The 24-year-old from Moose Jaw, Sask. had just finished a 10,000-metre race against his training partner, Ted-Jan Bloemen. "I threw up after the race. I was spent," Fish said. "Ted is a really great teammate. Technically, he's probably the best skater in the world. He's super efficient." Bloemen is the 2018 Olympic champion in the 10,0

  • Disgruntled Beijing gold medallist calls for changes in snowboarding officiating

    Ayumu Hirano may have won gold in the Beijing Olympics, but he still has something to say about the snowboarding officiating.

  • Home of the huge: China has long history of going really big

    BEIJING (AP) — Tiananmen Square. The Forbidden City. The Great Wall. The Three Gorges Dam. Dozens of high-end malls in Beijing. China has thousands of years of doing things in a really big way, reinforcing its perceived place in the world and the political power of its leaders — from emperors to Mao Zedong to the current leader, Xi Jinping. Beijing becoming the first city to hold both the Winter and Summer Olympics may not be a feature on the actual landscape. But it's in the same realm for the

  • Teammates, rivals are one and the same for Canadian bobsleigh athletes in Beijing

    In bobsleigh, as with most Olympic sports, your teammates double as rivals. You may train with them and share coaches with them and wear the same uniform as them. But come race day, they're your competition. It's why the controversial departure of former Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries to the U.S. following the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics is mostly shrugged off. "Even if I was on Team Canada now, we would have been competitors," Humphries said in a recent interview with CBC Sports. "We have

  • Coroner: Ex-ballplayer Jeremy Giambi took his own life

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The death of former major leaguer Jeremy Giambi was a suicide, the office of the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner said Friday. Giambi, 47, died Wednesday at his parents' home in suburban Claremont. The cause of death was a gunshot wound, according to the coroner's online case records. A brother of five-time All-Star Jason Giambi, Jeremy Giambi spent six seasons in the major leagues as an outfielder and first baseman with Kansas City (1998-99), Oakland (2000-02), Phi