Canada doubles up on rival U.S. to complete perfect round robin in women's hockey

  • Brianne Jenner
    Ice hockey player
  • Jamie Lee Rattray
    Ice Hockey player
Canada&#39;s Brianne Jenner, left, celebrates with Marie-Philip Poulin, right, after Jenner&#39;s first-period goal against the U.S. on Tuesday at the Beijing Olympics. (Petr David Josek/The Associated Press - image credit)
Canada's Brianne Jenner, left, celebrates with Marie-Philip Poulin, right, after Jenner's first-period goal against the U.S. on Tuesday at the Beijing Olympics. (Petr David Josek/The Associated Press - image credit)

The Canadian women's hockey team beat the U.S. 4-2 to clinch the top spot in Group A on Tuesday at the Beijing Olympics.

Brianne Jenner scored twice, while captain Marie-Philip Poulin added a short-handed penalty shot marker and Jamie Lee Rattray also tallied for the Canadians.

WATCH | Poulin converts on penalty shot:

