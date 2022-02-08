Canada doubles up on rival U.S. to complete perfect round robin in women's hockey

Canada's Brianne Jenner, left, celebrates with Marie-Philip Poulin, right, after Jenner's first-period goal against the U.S. on Tuesday at the Beijing Olympics. (Petr David Josek/The Associated Press - image credit)

The Canadian women's hockey team beat the U.S. 4-2 to clinch the top spot in Group A on Tuesday at the Beijing Olympics.

Brianne Jenner scored twice, while captain Marie-Philip Poulin added a short-handed penalty shot marker and Jamie Lee Rattray also tallied for the Canadians.

WATCH | Poulin converts on penalty shot:

More to come