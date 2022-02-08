Canada doubles up on rival U.S. to complete perfect round robin in women's hockey
The Canadian women's hockey team beat the U.S. 4-2 to clinch the top spot in Group A on Tuesday at the Beijing Olympics.
Brianne Jenner scored twice, while captain Marie-Philip Poulin added a short-handed penalty shot marker and Jamie Lee Rattray also tallied for the Canadians.
