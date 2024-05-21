Canada defeats host Turkey 3-1 at men's Volleyball Nations League

ANTALYA — Stephen Maar had a match-high 24 points as Canada opened play at the men's Volleyball Nations League with a 3-1 win over host Turkey on Tuesday.

Fynn McCarthy added 14 points for 12th-ranked Canada, which dropped the first set 25-17 before winning the next three 25-23, 25-21 and 25-21.

Efe Mandiraci led No. 14 Turkey with 21 points.

"We had a very nervous start of the game," said Canada head coach Tuomas Sammelvuo. "But we knew it might have been like this, so we broke the ice and from the second set on, we got back to the game.

"Step by step we got better and we were good in key moments in the last three sets. Now all the focus is on getting better and improving our game."

Canada next faces world No. 1 Poland on Thursday.

The Canadian men have already qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics after finishing second behind Poland in their pool at the 2023 volleyball Olympic qualifying tournament.





This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2024.

The Canadian Press