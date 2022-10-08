Canada defeats Dominican Republic to close run at women's volleyball worlds

LODZ, Poland — Canada ended its run at the FIVB women's world volleyball championship with a 3-2 victory over the Dominican Republic on Saturday.

After dropping the opening set 18-25, Canada locked in to take two of the next three (25-23, 25-17, 25-27) then easily winning the final set 15-7.

Coming off a five-set loss to Poland, Canada won the battle on points off errors (25-21) and blocking (15-5). Meanwhile, the Dominican team held the edge in attack points (65-63) and on the service line (8-5).

“I think it showed a lot of character coming back from last night’s game, when we lost in five to Poland. We were a little bit lackadaisical in the first set, but we stepped it up and our servers did an amazing job,” said head coach Shannon Winzer.

“It was a really good way to finish this tournament. We’ve played some good volleyball and we deserve to finish this way. We’ve shown that we can play with the best teams in the world.”

Kiera Van Ryk led the way for the Canadians with 24 points. Canada narrowly missed a shot at the quarterfinals, finishing fifth in the pool when needing to finish within the top-four to advance past Phase 2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2022.

The Canadian Press