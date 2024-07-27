Canada deducted points and coach banned over drone

Canada's Olympic women's football team have been deducted six points and coach Bev Priestman has been banned for one year after a drone was used to spy on a rival team's training sessions.

Fifa announced the sanctions - which include a fine of £175,720 - a day after English-born Priestman was removed as Canada's Olympic head coach.

Canadian Soccer Association (CSA) officials Joseph Lombardi and Jasmine Mander have also been suspended for a year.

Priestman has also been suspended by the CSA following the incident that saw a drone flown over New Zealand's training session on Monday.

The 38-year-old was "highly likely" to have been aware of the incident, according to the head of Canada's Olympic committee.

Football's governing body Fifa said the CSA was in "violation" of its principles.

"The officials were each found responsible for offensive behaviour and violation of the principles of fair play in connection with the CSA’s Women’s representative team’s drones usage in the scope of the Olympic football tournament,” said a Fifa statement.

More to follow.

