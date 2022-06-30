'If they ask you to pause, you pause': Reconsider Canada Day, leaders urge in shadow of country's atrocious Indigenous record

Elianna Lev
·6 min read
Small orange flags places in grass in memory of the thousands of Indigenous children that died in Canada's residential school system. Close view. (madsci via Getty Images)

There is a movement stirring across the country, encouraging Canadians to rethink the meaning of Canada Day and how we celebrate it.

As remains continue to be discovered near former residential schools, many people, organizations and even political leaders are questioning how we can celebrate a country that has historically treated its Indigenous population so atrociously.

Assiniboine Park in Winnipeg plans to cut out the fireworks and instead mark July 1 with Indigenous blessings and activities. Sol Mamakwa, an Ontario MPP, posted a video to his social media urging Canadians to reconsider how they spend their Canada Day.

An ice cream shop in Ottawa posted to Twitter, stating they would not “celebrate the ongoing colonization, oppression and genocide of the Indigenous Peoples of this land.”

While many people commit to wearing red and white clothing to show their Canadian pride on July 1, in recent years there’s been a push instead to wear orange shirts. Orange shirts are associated with the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, a statutory holiday that recognizes the legacy of the residential school system in Canada.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ON CANADA PROJECT (@oncanadaproject)

In 2015, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission described the country’s residential school system as “cultural genocide.”

The residential school system was in place for over 100 years, starting from 1894 to the closing of the last institution in 1997. It forcibly removes Indigenous children from their families, in order to attend boarding schools that intended to strip them of their culture and religion. Children were frequently abused, assaulted and even perished. In 2021, countless graves of children on the grounds of former residential schools were uncovered, casting a small glimpse of the injustice and trauma faced by the community until this day.

Shaneeka Forrester is the Indigenous relations coordinator for UPlift Black, a Barrie-based social impact agency. She says many Indigenous Peoples across the country have been waiting for their piece of Canada Day to be included, acknowledged or represented in celebrations that are “happening on the country that was founded on the genocide of their people.”

Forrester wants people to spend Canada Day considering the history of the country and how to be an ally.

“Everyone wants to celebrate Canada but there’s such a large dismissal of the population that was attempted to be eradicated so that this country could prosper and be celebrated,” she tells Yahoo Canada News.

She says part of reconciliation, moving forward and being an ally goes beyond land acknowledgements, wearing an orange shirt or other symbolic gestures - it needs to be action based.

When non-Indigenous people are having their barbecues and celebrating Canada, what I would like to see is more Indigenous consideration, awareness and knowledge.Shaneeka Forrester, Indigenous Relations Coordinator for UPlift Black

That includes taking time to understand issues like the water crisis that’s happening in some Indigenous communities, treaties and land disputes and why Canada has marginalized Indigenous people for so long.

“Canada is the only country in the developing world that still has race-based federal legislation,” Forrester says. “(It’s important that Canadians are) really understanding what these things mean and why these things exist today and really take time to honour Indigenous people.”

She adds that providing a safe environment for Indigenous people to gather is also important on Canada Day.

If you have Indigenous community around you, listen to them and do what they say in regards to Canada Day. If they ask you to pause, you pause. You may not understand why they’re asking you to do those things, but being able to respect that decision is really important moving forward.Shaneeka Forrester, Indigenous Relations Coordinator for UPlift Black

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Poilievre among those marching with soldier charged for criticizing vaccine mandates

    OTTAWA — Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre joined the final leg of a march led by a Canadian soldier charged for speaking out against COVID-19 vaccine requirements that has sparked promises⁠ — and fears — of a new wave of protests in the capital. James Topp was charged in February with two counts of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline for comments made while wearing his uniform, and has since been leading a four-month march to the capital from Vancouver. His ma

  • 'The worst version' of COVID is spreading. Can we update our vaccines in time?

    Viruses evolve, and vaccines should too. That was the big-picture takeaway from a pivotal meeting this week of the FDA’s expert advisory panel. The question before them was simple: Ahead of an expected winter surge, should vaccine manufacturers tweak their forthcoming booster shots to target Omicron, or should they stick with the tried-and-true 2020 recipe?

  • Kemp, Brown, Murphy lead A's over Royals in 9-7 win

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tony Kemp hit a two-run homer, Seth Brown and Sean Murphy combined for four RBIs, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 9-7 on Saturday. Kemp hit his second home run of the season in the eighth inning to wrap up a 3-for-5 afternoon. “I pulled a fastball inside foul and I had a feeling he would go back to the slider and he did,” Kemp said of his battle with Taylor Clarke. "I just tried to put a good swing on it and hit it out of the ballpark.” Brown hit a s

  • Rattlers use 2nd-half dominance to hand Alliance 6th consecutive loss

    Devonte Bandoo scored a game-high 28 points as the Saskatchewan Rattlers handed the Montreal Alliance their sixth loss in a row with a 98-86 win on Sunday in Saskatoon. For Montreal (3-8), who entered this one after a blowout loss to the Fraser Valley Bandits, a quick start led to an even faster collapse that the team never recovered from. A 10-2 run allowed the Alliance to take a 17-9 lead in the opening frame, six of which came from Nathan Cayo. However, Montreal ended up going scoreless for t

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo

  • Semien, Gray send Rangers to 8-3 win over struggling Royals

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Marcus Semien homered and drove in four runs, Jon Gray pitched seven effective innings and the Texas Rangers beat the Kansas City Royals 8-3 on Tuesday night. Corey Seager hit a two-run double as the Rangers handed last-place Kansas City its fourth consecutive defeat. They've outscored the Royals 18-7 in the first two games of the series. Semien had three hits and scored three times. His three-run homer off starter Jonathan Heasley made it 4-0 in the third. Gray (4-3) mat

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • Chun perseveres, holds off Thompson to win Women's PGA

    BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — In Gee Chun rallied after losing the rest of her once-sizeable lead, overcoming a bogey-filled front nine to win the Women's PGA Championship on Sunday when Lexi Thompson faltered with her putter. Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., was the top Canadian, finishing tied for 16th place. Chun shot a 3-over 75 for the second consecutive day at Congressional, but that was enough to win her third major title by a stroke over Thompson and Minjee Lee. Chun, after leading by six

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • License to try again key to the Avalanche's coronation

    Literally worst to first in five short seasons, the Colorado Avalanche matched the best-ever postseason record on the path to winning a Stanley Cup on Sunday night.

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Malik Monk, Gary Harris both address Raptors needs off bench

    Malik Monk has a unique scoring craft while Gary Harris is the all-around player with shooting upside the Raptors could use off their bench. Full conversation on free agent guards is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton earns career-best result at Stockholm Diamond League

    Add another accomplishment to Sarah Mitton's growing list this season. The Canadian achieved a career-best Diamond League result on Thursday in Stockholm, placing second in shot put with a top throw of 19.90 metres. Just last week, Mitton launched a Canadian-record throw of 20.33 metres. It also briefly marked a season-leading distance, only to be broken 24 hours later by American Chase Ealey. A throw from China's Song Jiayuan earlier in June was also later recorded at 20.38 metres. Ealey took t

  • 'The fire has been burning for a while now': Dwight Powell on getting Canada to the Olympics

    Dwight Powell discusses why getting Canada to the Olympics in Men's Basketball is important to him and how Dirk Nowitzki helped him understand the significance of representing your country.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo

  • Police officer tries to stop Bowen Byram from rejoining Avalanche Stanley Cup parade

    Bowen Byram almost didn't make it back to the parade.