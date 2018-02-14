Canada cricket team out of contention for tournament after narrow loss to Nepal

WINDHOEK, Namibia — Canada's cricket team narrowly lost out in a chance to advance from their qualifying round in the ICC cricket championship Tuesday.

It came down to the last ball, with their foe Nepal winning by just one run with a final score of 195 runs in 50 overs.

The teams were playing in a six country qualifying pool, where the top two teams advance to the next qualifying stage for the tournament.

The loss puts Canada out of contention in the championship.

