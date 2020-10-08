COVID-19 in Canada: Trudeau prepares for possible 'disruptions' after U.S. election outcome; Atlantic Bubble may see changes

For more on today’s top stories, and on how the novel coronavirus continues to spread across the country, please refer to our live updates below, as well as our COVID-19 news hub.

Trudeau’s focus on Canada’s COVID-19 response, not U.S. election debates

The prime minister was asked repeatedly to share his thoughts regarding the U.S. presidential election, especially on Canada’s response if Donald Trump doesn’t accept Nov. 3’s results.

It’s a rumour that has gained traction with Trump and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence not providing clear answers as to how they would respond to potential defeat in the 2020 election, such as if there will be a peaceful transfer of power.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday said that he’s watched “clips” from both the U.S. presidential and vice-presidential debates, but “my focus right now needs to be on keeping Canadians safe and working with premiers across this country to engage in everything we need to do to control this second wave.”

“Of course what happens in the United States is going to be impacting Canada after the election. But our job is to be ready for all outcomes.”

Trudeau was then pressured to elaborate on what all outcomes could mean.

“Well I think we're certainly all hoping for a smooth transition or a clear result from the election. Like many people around the world, if it is less clear there may be some disruptions and we need to be ready for any outcomes and I think that's what Canadians would expect from their governments and we're certainly reflecting on that.”

The prime minister said that he doesn’t comment or weigh in on American political processes.

Trump has repeatedly questioned the integrity of the upcoming U.S. election due to the significant amount of Americans who will be using mail-in ballots.

PM, Ford announce COVID-19 job boost with auto investment

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford announced contributions as part of a $1.8 billion investment into car manufacturer Ford’s Oakville Assembly Complex, in order to make it a global hub for battery electric vehicle production.

Both the Ontario and federal government will invest $295 million, to go along with an investment by the Ford Motor Co., in order to make zero emission electric vehicles. The Ontario premier said that the investment will make Ford's Oakville assembly complex the largest electric car manufacturing facility in North America.

“By investing in technology that protects the environment, we're also taking action on our plan to get to net zero carbon emissions by 2050,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday. “For our environment, for our auto-sector, this is a win-win.”

Trudeau said the announcement secures 5,000 middle-class jobs, while positioning the country to use its talent to be a leader in electric vehicles, a growing market. The announcement comes after a deal was reached last month by the Ontario premier and auto-worker union Unifor to start making five new electric car models at the Oakville, Ont. plant.

“Announcements like this today indicate that not only are we going to make it through this pandemic because we're working together, but we're going to ensure that there are good jobs for the long term, as we come out to this pandemic,” said Trudeau.

Ford said that today’s announcement represents the largest investment in Ontario's auto sector in over 15 years.

“This is a historic moment,” said Ford at a press conference in Oakville.“Today, we're laying the groundwork for the long term recovery and prosperity of our province.”

In addition, with the town of St. Paul and federal partners, the Ontario government will be purchasing 73 new electric buses and 32 charging stations, while they’ll be looking to create 244 internships to prepare students for “jobs of the future.”

Ford noted that Ontario has the manufacturing facilities, tool manufactures and mold makers to be able to take on this leadership role in the electric car manufacturing industry. They also have the nickel, cobalt and lithium in Ontario, “so there’s no better place to manufacture batteries.”

However, Ford and Trudeau faced questions about how in 2018, the premier cancelled electric car rebates in Ontario. According to CTV News, it makes electric vehicles more expensive to consumers in Ontario than in Quebec or British Columbia.

Story continues