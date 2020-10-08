COVID-19 in Canada: Trudeau prepares for possible 'disruptions' after U.S. election outcome; Atlantic Bubble may see changes

For more on today’s top stories, and on how the novel coronavirus continues to spread across the country, please refer to our live updates below, as well as our COVID-19 news hub.
Trudeau’s focus on Canada’s COVID-19 response, not U.S. election debates
The prime minister was asked repeatedly to share his thoughts regarding the U.S. presidential election, especially on Canada’s response if Donald Trump doesn’t accept Nov. 3’s results.
It’s a rumour that has gained traction with Trump and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence not providing clear answers as to how they would respond to potential defeat in the 2020 election, such as if there will be a peaceful transfer of power.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday said that he’s watched “clips” from both the U.S. presidential and vice-presidential debates, but “my focus right now needs to be on keeping Canadians safe and working with premiers across this country to engage in everything we need to do to control this second wave.”
“Of course what happens in the United States is going to be impacting Canada after the election. But our job is to be ready for all outcomes.”
Trudeau was then pressured to elaborate on what all outcomes could mean.
“Well I think we're certainly all hoping for a smooth transition or a clear result from the election. Like many people around the world, if it is less clear there may be some disruptions and we need to be ready for any outcomes and I think that's what Canadians would expect from their governments and we're certainly reflecting on that.”
The prime minister said that he doesn’t comment or weigh in on American political processes.
Trump has repeatedly questioned the integrity of the upcoming U.S. election due to the significant amount of Americans who will be using mail-in ballots.
PM, Ford announce COVID-19 job boost with auto investment
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford announced contributions as part of a $1.8 billion investment into car manufacturer Ford’s Oakville Assembly Complex, in order to make it a global hub for battery electric vehicle production.
Both the Ontario and federal government will invest $295 million, to go along with an investment by the Ford Motor Co., in order to make zero emission electric vehicles. The Ontario premier said that the investment will make Ford's Oakville assembly complex the largest electric car manufacturing facility in North America.
“By investing in technology that protects the environment, we're also taking action on our plan to get to net zero carbon emissions by 2050,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday. “For our environment, for our auto-sector, this is a win-win.”
Trudeau said the announcement secures 5,000 middle-class jobs, while positioning the country to use its talent to be a leader in electric vehicles, a growing market. The announcement comes after a deal was reached last month by the Ontario premier and auto-worker union Unifor to start making five new electric car models at the Oakville, Ont. plant.
“Announcements like this today indicate that not only are we going to make it through this pandemic because we're working together, but we're going to ensure that there are good jobs for the long term, as we come out to this pandemic,” said Trudeau.
Ford said that today’s announcement represents the largest investment in Ontario's auto sector in over 15 years.
“This is a historic moment,” said Ford at a press conference in Oakville.“Today, we're laying the groundwork for the long term recovery and prosperity of our province.”
In addition, with the town of St. Paul and federal partners, the Ontario government will be purchasing 73 new electric buses and 32 charging stations, while they’ll be looking to create 244 internships to prepare students for “jobs of the future.”
Ford noted that Ontario has the manufacturing facilities, tool manufactures and mold makers to be able to take on this leadership role in the electric car manufacturing industry. They also have the nickel, cobalt and lithium in Ontario, “so there’s no better place to manufacture batteries.”
However, Ford and Trudeau faced questions about how in 2018, the premier cancelled electric car rebates in Ontario. According to CTV News, it makes electric vehicles more expensive to consumers in Ontario than in Quebec or British Columbia.
“We’re a strong believer in electrical cars and putting a battery plant here, along with supporting Ford work,” said the premier. “We're all in and we put our money where our mouth is.”
Trudeau said that as technology advances and there are more innovators, it will bring down costs, which will make buying an electric car an “easier choice to make.”
"I will continue to encourage all governments across this country to do their part, and encourage people to be able to do the right thing for their families, for their kids, for their pocketbooks, and for the environment at the same time.”
Potential changes may be on the way to the Atlantic Bubble
A recent outbreak in New Brunswick has raised concern for Prince Edward Island’s chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison, which could have an impact on the Atlantic bubble.
"We have lots of connections with New Brunswick, and the Moncton area, and it does raise concern for us here on Prince Edward Island," said Morrison to CBC News: Compass in an interview Thursday afternoon.
"At this time it is a concern, but [we are] watching carefully what is going on.”
Currently, the Atlantic bubble allows residents of four provinces — New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia — to travel to each other’s jurisdictions without having to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival and return.
Currently, New Brunswick has more active cases (24) than the other three jurisdictions combined (10).
"I think New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, P.E.I. in particular will all be looking at whether or not we need to make any changes to the Atlantic bubble," said Morrison.
P.E.I.’s top doctor urged all those in the province to think about whether they really to travel elsewhere, especially with uncertainty surrounding the circumstances of the outbreak in Moncton. She said that this upcoming Thanksgiving weekend, officials will make an extra effort to remind visitors or Islanders returning for the weekend to get tested if they feel that they have symptoms.
Along with the outbreak at the special care home in Moncton, Manoir Notre-Dame, potential public exposure warnings have been released at the Moncton Costco Optical Centre and Moncton St-Hubert restaurant in New Brunswick.
New Brunswick makes masks mandatory in most public spaces, restricts travel with Quebec
New Brunswick officials announced on Thursday that they are making masks mandatory in most indoor public places starting at midnight, while also restricting travel with neighbouring Quebec.
The news comes after the province reported 17 new cases in connection to a special care home in Moncton on Wednesday. Three new unrelated cases were also announced on Thursday, increasing the province’s active case count to 24, the highest it has been since June 21, according to provincial data.
“Based upon what we are seeing in our neighbouring provinces and the outbreak in Moncton, we know how quickly the virus can spread through a community,” said Premier Blaine Higgs in a press release. “We must take every possible measure to prevent that from happening in our province.”
According to the press release, masks will be required in these areas:
public spaces where the public and employees interact (retail businesses, malls, service centres, places of worship, restaurants and bars except while eating, etc.) and organized indoor gatherings in public spaces (e.g. weddings, funerals, etc.)
common areas like lobbies, elevators and hallways, and public shared spaces including those in private sector and government workspaces
public transportation
An investigation by the province’s Department of Justice and Public Safety, which surveyed 600 public spaces, estimates that about 36 per cent of people wear masks when required.
“Unfortunately, there are too many people who are not wearing their masks when required,” said Higgs. “We recognize this is a major announcement and businesses and individuals may need time to adjust. We are asking for people to comply immediately. Peace officers will be monitoring to ensure people are wearing masks as required.”
On Thursday, the province also announced new travel restrictions relating to a Quebec border community. Starting at midnight, the agreement that allowed non-essential day trips by residents of Listuguj First Nation and Pointe-à-la-Croix, Quebec has been suspended.
"With a significant outbreak in Quebec, we agreed we had to make that change," said Higgs on Canada’s worst-hit province, which leads the nation with 8,492 currently infections patients.
Travel for reasons such as obtaining groceries, prescription medications or essential goods and services that aren't available in their community will still be allowed. People can still cross the border for work, medical appointments and school, among other reasons, but the province is working to provide remote learning for affected high school students beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 13.