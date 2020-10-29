COVID-19 in Canada: Ontario sees cases above 900 with record-breaking spike in Toronto; Quebec cases back over 1,000





New Ontario COVID-19 modelling coming Thursday

Ontario’s daily COVID-19 cases back above 900

Ontario reported 934 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, an increase from the 834 cases reported a day earlier.

Toronto recorded its highest number of daily cases to date at 420, with 169 additional cases in Peel, 95 in York Region and 58 in Ottawa.

Ontario confirmed 10 more COVID-19 deaths in the province, bringing the total to 3,118.

In the last 24 hours, 35,621 tests were completed and 40,074 are currently under investigation.

There are currently 322 people with COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals, including 77 in ICU.

There are 83 long-term care facilities in the province with an active COVID-19 outbreak, with 419 resident cases and 283 staff cases.

The province also reported 99 new school-related COVID-19 cases, 55 student cases, 9 staff cases and 35 have not been identified.

Quebec reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

Quebec reported 1,030 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the first day over 1,000 since Oct. 23, with 245 cases in Montreal, 151 cases in Montérégie, 130 in Lanaudière and 119 in Quebec City.

The province confirmed 25 more COVID-19 deaths, including eight that occurred in the last 24 hours.

There are now 509 people in Quebec hospitals, with 78 people in intensive care.

