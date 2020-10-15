COVID-19 in Canada: Ontario's York region 'teetering' on edge of rolling back to 'modified Stage 2 restrictions'

For more on today’s top stories and the spread of the novel coronavirus across the country, please refer to our live updates below throughout the day, as well as our COVID-19 news hub.

York ‘teetering’ on additional restrictions as Ford asks people to stop travelling to other regions

With Toronto, Peel and Ottawa facing additional restrictions, there are increasing reports of people from those hotspots going to other regions to curb the rules, such as by going to gyms and dine-in restaurants.

“Folks, I’m just going to ask you to try to work out at home,” said Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Thursday. “Big fitness clubs are saying they don't want you to come there.”

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Christine Elliott said by travelling to other regions, you risk increasing and furthering the problem. Ford said that if the virus picks up in other regions, they’ll naturally have to bring more of them into the “modified Stage 2 restrictions” that are currently imposed in the three hotspots.

The premier noted that he’ll be sitting with his health table today to discuss further steps. He was then asked why York doesn’t have additional restrictions; the region only trails the three hotspots in active cases with 647. All the other 30 public health units have fewer than 200.

“York's teetering right now … they've been teetering for a little while,” said Ford. “We just got to be careful and keep a very close eye on York right now. It's concerning.”

‘That's warning number two’: Ford puts pressure on third-party deliver apps

Ford continued to ask third-party food delivery services “to be part of the team” by lowering their commission rates, due to the impact it’s had on restaurants that are struggling to survive amid the pandemic.

“I always asked nicely. Then I start begging. And then I put down the hammer,” said Ford.

He first made a plea on Tuesday, noting that companies such as Uber Eats are charging as much as 30 per cent commission to have their food delivered. In some cases that’s on top of the service and delivery fees that are paid by consumers.

On Thursday, Ford said that his plea has not yielded any results so far, even though these companies are making an “absolute fortune.”

“Don't be greedy, because I can't stand when people are greedy,” said Ford. “That's warning number two by the way for the delivery folks.”

Rapid testing to be prioritized in certain sectors in Ontario

Ford said that when Canada’s first shipment of rapid tests are deployed to provinces and territories, the priority for Ontario will be making them available for frontline health-care workers and those in long-term care homes.

Elliott said that they’ll also be sent to some parts of northern Ontario, because the distance for shipping the swabs to the labs has resulted in long-wait times. The rapid tests by Abbott Laboratories can deliver results in less than 20 minutes, and are expected to be deployed by early next week, according to federal officials.

Time to download the COVID Alert app

Ford continued to plead with Ontarians to download the federal government’s COVID Alert app.

He said that the app has been downloaded to at least 26,000 government phones for those part of Ontario’s public service.

“This is a small, very small but important way that we can lead by example,” said Ford.

So far, the app has been downloaded by almost four and a half million Canadians. Ford was joined by Toronto Raptors ambassador Jamaal Magloire, who represented Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment on Thursday. MLSE has been helping the Ford government deliver its message to download the app to help with contact tracing efforts.

Nova Scotians can now get a $250 test for work or travel reasons

Nova Scotia Health has partnered with PRAXES Medical Group in order to provide COVID-19 testing for those who require proof that they don't have the virus for work or travel reasons.

The initiative will start Oct. 15, and a test costs $250 plus HST.

“This has been an ongoing issue really for seven months,” said Premier Stephen McNeil on Thursday. “We're confident that we have capacity now within our testing ability, so that we're now reaching out to those who want to have a test here.”

McNeil said that people were accessing private labs to get tests before, and that the partnership with PRAXES reduces the cost they’ll face. He noted that some people need a test because they’ll be teaching abroad, “so it was important that we made that available to them.”

