COVID-19 in Canada: Ford addresses 'disturbing' anti-maskers at his home; Alberta sees lack of cooperation with contact tracers

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, Justin Trudeau announced that Canada has secured 28.4 million rapid COVID-19 tests, which can deliver results in less than 20 minutes.

The chief medical officer of health, Dr. Theresa Tam, said the tests will be deployed possibly by the end of the week or early next week to provinces and territories.

In Ontario, Premier Doug Ford asked people to support take-out initiatives at restaurants in the province’s three hotspots where new restrictions are in place. In addition, he pleaded with Uber Eats to reduce the commission rates it’s charging, in order to help restaurant amid the pandemic.

To finish his press conference, Ford called out those who are spreading disinformation about COVID-19, especially the “anti-maskers” who have been showing up at his house.

As COVID-19 continues to spread nationwide, Quebec announced more restrictions for three regions, Saskatchewan limited gathering sizes at households, and British Columbia health officials pleaded with citizens to get their flu shot amid influenza season. In Alberta, health officials said they’re seeing an increasing number of people who are refusing to share information with contact tracers.

‘There’s no hidden agenda’: Doug Ford shares frustration over those discrediting the COVID-19 pandemic

As the second wave of COVID-19 makes its mark on Ontario, Premier Doug Ford addressed those who are trying to discredit the reality of the virus, such as by calling it fake.

“There’s no hidden agenda … it’s sheer facts,” said Ford. “What I get from the chief medical officer, I will put it right on the table good, bad or ugly. ...

“I'm going to repeat this again, there is no agenda. I'm the last guy in the world that would put up with that. I just, it just wouldn't happen under my watch. I'm here to protect the people of Ontario, keep them safe.”

Ford credits the media, who he called “phenomenal,” for helping deliver the government’s message on protocols throughout the pandemic.

It’s a contrast compared to what the premier describes has been occurring in front of his home.

“We have the anti-maskers showing up to my house again,” said Ford.

“You know, flying the flag upside down. That's disturbing to say the least. You don't like our country, want to disrespect the people of this country and the flag; go on, take off, leave, find another place you can fly your flag upside down.”

Ford announcements funding for Ontario businesses impacted by latest restrictions, calls out Uber Eats

Ford announced $300 million to provide relief for local restaurants and other businesses that have been impacted by the province’s latest health measures.

The news comes after Ford announced on Friday that indoor dining will have to close for restaurants and bars in the province’s three hotspots of Ontario, Peel and Ottawa. These venues will still be able to offer take-out options, but the restrictions also impact places such as gyms, gaming establishments and performance venues.

The $300 million will help offset fixed costs, including property taxes, natural gas and hydro bills. More information on how the province will distribute the relief is expected soon, said the premier while making the announcement at Mamma Martino's Restaurant in Etobicoke.





In the meantime, Ford is asking all Ontarians to do their part to help small businesses by ordering take-out food in the upcoming weeks. But he’s also asking big third party food delivery services to be flexible.

“I have a message ... Uber Eats, it's time for you to do your part,” said Ford. “We need you to help out these mom and pop shops right now. Please consider reducing the commission rates you charge the restaurants impacted by these new health measures. “

Ford said there are restaurants paying as much as 30 per cent commision to have their food delivered, and in some cases that’s on top of the service and delivery fees that are paid by consumers.

