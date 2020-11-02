COVID-19 in Canada: Ontario continues to see more than 900 new COVID-19 cases a day

For more on today’s top stories and the spread of the novel coronavirus across the country, please refer to our live updates below throughout the day, as well as our COVID-19 news hub.

Ontario COVID-19 cases stay above 900

Ontario reported 948 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, including 315 new cases in Toronto, 269 in Peel, 81 in York Region and 64 in Ottawa.

As COVID-19 cases continue to be identified, particularly in these hotspots, Peel’s most recent weekly Public Health Surveillance report indicates that Brampton’s test positivity rate has reached 9.6 per cent. The value in other Peel municipalities is significantly lower at 4.6 per cent in Caledon and 4.4 per cent Mississauga.

The test positivity rate for Canada as a whole from Oct. 18 to Oct. 30 was four per cent.

Seven more deaths were reported in Ontario, brining the total in the province to 3,152 deaths.

The province completed 27,908 tests in the past day and 15,397 tests are currently under investigation.

There are currently 78 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, with 502 resident cases and 318 staff cases.

Ontario reported 71 news school-related COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 41 student cases, eight staff cases and 22 that have not been identified.

Quebec COVID-19 cases jump up over 1,000

Quebec reported 1,037 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, an increase from the 965 cases reported a day earlier.

Of the new cases, 224 are in Montreal, 173 people in Montérégie, 140 in Lanaudière and 105 in Saguenay – Lac-Saint-Jean.

The province confirmed 12 more death, one of which occurred in the last 24 hours.

There are currently 499 people with COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals, including 81 in intensive care.

