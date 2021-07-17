Canada could be reopening its borders to vaccinated Americans this summer

Canadian borders could be reopening to U.S. travelers this summer.

During a call with the country’s premiers, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau indicated that fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents could gain access to entry in mid-August for nonessential travel, according to a statement from his office.

The Prime Minister also noted that the country would be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September if vaccination efforts continue on a "positive path."

“First Ministers expressed their support of reopening plans, and agreed on the importance of ensuring clarity and predictability as initial steps are taken,” the Thursday statement said. “First Ministers discussed the importance of working collaboratively on a proof of vaccination credential, and prioritizing work to implement a system that would enable Canadians to travel internationally with confidence.”

Border restrictions on nonessential travel between Canada and the U.S. had been in place since March 2020, and in June were extended through July 21.

More details on reopening plans should be released early next week, according to the statement.

As of July 10, nearly 44% of Canada’s population has been fully vaccinated, according to the latest data on the Canadian Government’s website. Trudeau told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation in May that he would prefer to wait until 75% of the country is vaccinated before fully reopening the border.

The country also just announced plans to open its waters to cruise ships starting Nov. 1.

Canada border: Airline trade groups urge Canada to put border-reopening plans in motion by June 21

Canada cruises: Canada cuts its ban on cruises short, plans to welcome back cruise ships Nov. 1

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Canadian border: Vaccinated Americans may be able to cross this August