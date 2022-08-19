Canada Company Awards $114,000 in Scholarships at the 15th Annual Canada Company Scholarship Presentation Ceremony

Scholarships awarded to children of those who died serving in the Canadian Armed Forces

2022 Canada Company Scholarship Presentation Ceremony

$114,000 in scholarships awarded to children of those who died while serving in the Canadian Armed Forces.
OTTAWA, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Since 2007, Canada Company, a charitable organization founded and chaired by Blake C. Goldring, Executive Chairman at AGF Management Limited, has been providing scholarships to the children of those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the Canadian Armed Forces.

The 15th annual Canada Company Scholarship Presentation Ceremony was held in person yesterday in Ottawa and was also livestreamed:

https://encoreglobal.zoom.us/rec/play/ZBAnDT1v3uN7AbknEA-M74gVkUZFZxnw9FiyMnMlxSRefvp9QhYXPi_b-DFmhfXkL47xX5CZFTtb8Roo.AZdmnpz_O8PGf_3t

Special guests Ron MacLean of Hockey Night in Canada, Chief of Defence Staff General Wayne Eyre and past scholarship recipients joined us as we recognized 20 outstanding young people – each of whom has demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of tragedy – and presented them with $5,000 scholarships to help offset the cost of their post-secondary education.

New for this year, Canada Company also presented $5,000 post-graduate scholarships to two past recipients who have decided to continue beyond their post-secondary studies.

Following this year’s ceremony, a total of $884,000 in Canada Company Scholarships has been awarded to 77 students from 45 military families since 2007.

“At Canada Company, we know there are many ways to serve those who serve our country,” said Blake Goldring, Founder and Chair of Canada Company. “We’re proud to support the children of our fallen through the Canada Company Scholarship Program and honoured to help in this small way as our recipients pursue their studies and continue to make their lost loved ones proud.”

At yesterday’s ceremony, Amber Vialette, the mother of past recipient Jasmine Vialette, addressed the crowd and shared how the support received from Canada Company helped her family.

This year’s recipients are located in the following communities across Canada:

  • Halifax, NS

  • Kingston, NB

  • Fredericton, NB

  • New Maryland, NB

  • Moncton, NB

  • Montreal, QC

  • Orleans, ON

  • Kingston, ON

  • Toronto, ON

  • Peterborough, ON

  • Winnipeg, MB

  • Saskatoon, SK

  • Red Deer, AB

Over the years, the Canada Company Scholarship Program has expanded beyond those who served in the Afghanistan mission to support the children of our men and women in uniform who lost their lives on:

  • other missions;

  • in training-related activities; and

  • as a result of injuries related to PTSD.

“We’re proud of how much the Canada Company Scholarship Program has grown and evolved over the years to better support the children of our fallen,” Goldring said. “Of course, Canada Company’s support for military members and their families extends far beyond our scholarship program. For more information, visit canadacompany.ca.”

About Canada Company

Canada Company is a charitable, non-partisan organization that serves to build the bridge between business and community leaders and the Canadian Military. Our goal is to ensure that the men and women in our Canadian Armed Forces receive the widest support, care and recognition that they deserve. Canada Company was founded in 2006 by Canadian businessman Blake Goldring, C.M., M.S.M., CD. To learn more, visit: www.CanadaCompany.ca

Media Contacts

Marie Claire Ouellette
Managing Director
Canada Company
marieclaire-ouellette@canadacompany.ca
647-801-5210

Michael Gotzamanis
Senior Manager, Corporate Communications
AGF Investments Inc.
michael.gotzamanis@agf.com
416-865-4153

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ebe7fe3c-1717-4fa0-8f94-2652df08551e


