Canada claims silver in U-18 Americas Championship, loses basketball final to U.S.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Canada will return home from the Under-18 women's Americas Championship with a silver medal, but there were moments on Sunday when the basketball squad looked like it had a chance to upset the powerhouse U.S. squad.

Despite trailing 41-31 at halftime in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the Canadians closed the gap and only trailed the U.S. by four points entering the final quarter. But the gold-medal winners had another gear and after Canada made it 60-56 with just over nine minutes to play the U.S. shifted into overdrive and left the Canucks wondering what could have been.

The U.S., which had no problems in pool play or getting to the championship final, won 82-77 in a buzzer-to-buzzer battle.

The U.S. held quarter leads of 20-16, 41-31 and 57-53.

T'yana Todd led Canada with 19 points, while teammate Mary-Anna Asare netted 15. Cotie McMahon had a game-high 22 points for the U.S., with Kira Rice scoring 18.

RIM SHOTS: In Sunday's bronze-medal game, host Argentina beat Brazil 55-50. In Saturday's semifinals, the U.S. dunked Brazil 84-40, while Canada bounced Argentina 78-63. Todd had 14 points for Canada in the semis, while Asare chipped in with 13.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2022

The Canadian Press