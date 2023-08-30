Canada bumps off Mexico in NORCECA senior women's volleyball opener

QUEBEC — Canada opened the NORCECA senior women's volleyball continental championship on Tuesday night by bumping off Mexico in straight sets.

Canada defeated Mexico 25-20, 25-18 and 25-20 in Pool A action in the seven-team, six-day competition at the PEPS' Amphitheatre Desjardins-Universite Laval.

Kiera Van Ryk led the Canadian sweep in the 69-minute match with 12 points, 11 attacks and one block. Alexa Gray had 11 points, nine attacks, one block and an ace.

In earlier action, the defending champion U.S. squad crushed Costa Rica 25-3, 25-13, 25-5 in Pool B, while the Dominican Republic beat Cuba 25-14, 25-17, 25-16.

DIGGING IN: On Wednesday, Cuba plays the U.S., Costa Rica squares off with the Dominican Republic, and Canada plays Puerto Rico.

