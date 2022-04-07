Canada budget deficit to be C$52.8 billion in fiscal 2022/23 - Finance Department

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada's budget deficit is forecast to be C$52.8 billion ($41.9 billion) in the fiscal year ending next March, the finance ministry said Thursday, as Ottawa earmarked a relatively modest C$29 billion in net new spending over five years aimed at boosting economic growth.

The deficit is nearly 10% lower than forecast in a December fiscal update, mostly due to higher revenues. The government also said it would introduce a two-year legal ban on foreign home buyers and measures to fast-track new housing construction.

"Now is the time for us to focus - with smart investments and clarity of purpose - on growing our economy," Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said while presenting the budget in parliament.

"Our economy is built by people, and people need homes in which to live," she later added. "We will prevent foreign investors from parking their money in Canada by buying up homes."

The government said the 2021-22 deficit was now expected to be C$113.8 billion, down from a previous forecast of C$144.5 billion. It forecast the deficit narrowing over the budget timeframe to C$8.4 billion by 2026-27.

The federal debt-to-GDP ratio is now forecast to have hit 46.5% in 2021-22, down from a forecast of 48.0% in December, before declining to 45.1% in the current year and then 44.5% in fiscal 2023-24.

