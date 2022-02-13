Canada men's hockey team bounces back with comfortable win over China

Canada has handled the host nation at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

All three members of its ultra-productive third line scored goals, and Matt Tomkins made 26 saves in his first start of the tournament, as Canada defeated China 5-0 to wrap up the group phase of the tournament.

The Canadians will have to play a qualifying game — coincidentally versus China — to advance to the knockout portion of the tournament after the United States held on to defeat Germany on Sunday to clinch top spot in Group A.

Here are the details from the game.

Canada bounced back with a dominant -- if messy -- win over China at the Beijing Olympics. (Getty)

Lineup questions linger

It's clear coach Claude Julien is still trying to sort out his lineup behind the Canadian bench. With only the third line of Eric O'Dell, Ben Street, and Kent Johnson functioning at a podium level with five goals through three games, the continued search for effective combinations was kicked into gear versus China.

It started with a demotion for previous top-line winger Josh Ho-Sang. He was relegated to 13th-forward duties with Jack McBain elevated to the top line with Eric Staal and Mason McTavish in an attempt to kickstart the unit.

Things were moving along mostly fine in the early going. Ben Street and Adam Tambellini scored goals from the middle six inside seven minutes, and even Ho-Sang would quickly factor into the scoring despite the reduced role, setting up O'Dell for a tap in on a shirt with the temporarily deconstructed third line.

The situation changed shortly after O'Dell made it 3-0. Second liner Jordan Weal headed to the locker room to clean up an injury to his head and ear, allowing Julien to mix up the top line a little more. He promoted Johnson to the second line while keeping Ho-Sang on the third unit, where he continued to look dangerous with O'Dell and Street.

But it wasn't long before Weal returned for Canada and the second line, eventually helping set up Johnson's first goal of the tournament as Canada executed a change in the offensive zone.

While it carries risk, having to play an extra game versus a clearly inferior opponent should play out in favour of Julien and Canada. It's clear that the first and second lines aren't quite optimized. It's also obvious that Johnson, a pre-tournament alternate, could take on an increase role and that Ho-Sang needs to be more involved than waiting on his next shift, or an injury, from the end of the bench.

Where all the pieces belong, though, isn't as easily discernible. Decisions loom, and one more game to sort through it all should be considered a blessing for the Canadians, who needed the exact same scenario before entering the quarterfinals four years ago in Pyeongchang after an unsurprisingly disconnected start.

With a 2-1 start, Canada has bought that time once again.

Goalie controversy?

One more decision that has to be made is with the goaltending.

Edward Pasquale was the starter for Canada in the two toughest tests of the preliminary round, defeating Germany and struggling in a loss versus the United States. He stepped aside on Sunday versus China for Frolunda's Tomkins, who stopped all the shots he faced to make his best case for starts moving forward.

If the coaching staff does make a more permanent change in net, though, it seems it will be more about Pasquale's struggles than Tomkins' success in his only start. Tomkins was terrific, no doubt, but the stress placed on a goaltender by the Chinese pales in comparison to what the United States was able to muster. Like the forward lines, the coaching staff can't quite have the read it wished it would have heading into the knockout phase of the event.

Whoever plays next versus China is likely the choice for the quarterfinals.

Careful, now

Eric O'Dell has been Canada's best and most versatile forward throughout the tournament — a fact that was made apparent almost immediately at the outset of the competition.

His massive hit on Germany's Marco Nowak less than five minutes into the competition not only set the tone for the game, but immediately preceded Canada's first goal. His physicality has been a weapon. It's a massive part of his game and he's been absolutely vital to the team's success so far.

However there might be some reason to be concerned about that physicality. While that initial collision was borderline itself, O'Dell seems to be trending closer and closer to crossing the line — especially under international rules. Continuing to throw his weight around with reckless abandon in the second period versus the Chinese, O'Dell popped the helmet off Luke Lockhart with a flying open-ice elbow and a hit that clearly should have been penalized.

While these blows have provided energy and promoted important moments, it feels like O'Dell can only dish out this sort of aggression so many more times without costing his team. We have seen this movie too many times before.

