Canada’s bootstrapping organic industry emphasized in new State of Organics Report

Canada Organic Trade Association

OTTAWA, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of today’s Canada’s Agricultural Day, the Canada Organic Trade Association released their State of Organics: Federal-Provincial-Territorial Performance Report for 2021. A 63-page digital report that analyzes and tracks the existing regulations, policies, and programming within the federal, provincial and territorial (FPT) governments for organic sector. This report offers a comprehensive overview of the current state of organic by region covering crop insurance, staffing, funding, market support, and more.

“This report delves deep into the details of what has been successful for organic growth and what areas need strengthening to have a harmonized approach to organic for Canada,” states Tia Loftsgard, executive director of the Canada Organic Trade Association. “The key recommendations outlined in this report provide guidance for the Federal, Provincial and Territorial governments to enact changes that will substantially assist organic producers and businesses to farm sustainably.”

Key highlights

Canada’s organic standards have always required sustainable agricultural systems, tackling climate change, and promoting environmental protection.

There has been little progress made on all the recommendations from prior reports aside from British Columbia and Alberta launching organic provincial regulations in their respective provinces.

Canadian agricultural priorities, as outlined in the Guelph Statement, are converging with many elements that organic production systems are built upon. Organic perfectly aligns with the Government’s goals of climate change and environmental protection, resiliency, and meeting consumer demand.

Creating a Canada Organic Program (similar to the USDA’s National Organic Program) should be led by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada in conjunction with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and other departments that assist and supports new and existing organic farmers and businesses.



This all-inclusive and collaborative report demonstrates the need for an overall strategy and vision for organic in Canada with robust and tailored programming to meet the unique needs of organic producers.

For any questions about the report, a comment on some highlights, or an introduction to organic experts included in this report, contact Camilla Patten, Marketing and Communications Manager, Canada Organic Trade Association, 613-482-1717, Ext. 203, marketing@canada-organic.ca







