Canada blows late lead in semifinal loss to HC Dynamo Pardubice at Spengler Cup

DAVOS, Switzerland — Canada was eliminated at the Spengler Cup on Saturday after giving up three late goals in a 4-3 semifinal loss to HC Dynamo Pardubice.

Lukas Radil made it a one-goal game with 3:56 left in the third period. Martin Kaut tied it for HC Dynamo Pardubice with 85 seconds left in regulation and Patrik Poulicek added the game-winner with 33 seconds remaining.

HC Dynamo Pardubice will face HC Davos in Sunday's final. The host team beat Frolunda HC 4-3 in the early semifinal.

Derek Grant scored twice for Canada and Jonathan Hazen added a single.

The Spengler Cup is an annual club hockey tournament among European teams and a squad of Canadian professionals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2023.

The Canadian Press