Canada beats Russia 4-2 to reach final of ice hockey worlds

Dejected Russia's players react after 2-4 loss at the Ice Hockey World Championships semifinal match between Canada and Russia in the LANXESS arena in Cologne, Germany, Saturday, May 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) -- Two-time champion Canada came from two goals down in the third period to beat Russia 4-2 and advance to the ice hockey world championship final on Saturday.

Mark Scheifele began Canada's revival on a power play, Nate MacKinnon equalized with less than four minutes remaining, Ryan O'Reilly scored the game-winner a minute later, and Sean Couturier made sure with an empty net goal.

Canada will face Sweden or Finland, who were in the other semifinal later, in the final in Cologne on Sunday.

Goals in the second period from Yevgeni Kuznetsov and Nikita Gusev put the Russians in a commanding position, but Artyom Zub was penalized for slashing at the end of the period, and Canada pounced.