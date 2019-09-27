Canada beats Dominican Republic, advances to semifinals at FIBA Women's AmeriCup

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Bridget Carleton had 15 points and Kayla Alexander added 11 points and 10 rebounds as Canada beat the Dominican Republic 78-50 on Thursday in FIBA Women's AmeriCup play.

Jamie Scott contributed 14 points and six boards for the Canadians (4-0), who will enter their semifinal matchup against Brazil as the No. 1 seed from Group A.

"Obviously it was good to finish pool play with a win and finish 4-0 heading into the semifinals," said Carleton. "I think everyone contributed and we went through a bunch of different things in preparation for the semifinals."

The Canadians jumped out to a 20-13 lead after one quarter and were up 15 by halftime.

This was Canada's 16th straight win in the continental championship. The Canadians last loss happened in the final of the 2013 tournament.

The Women's AmeriCup 2019 will qualify the top eight teams to the Olympic pre-qualifying tournaments in November.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2019.

The Canadian Press