Canada beats Australia, advances to semifinals at mixed curling worlds

ABERDEEN, United Kingdom — Canada advanced to the semifinals of the world mixed doubles curling championship with a 7-3 win over Australia on Friday.

Félix Asselin's team from suburban Montreal scored early and often to guarantee itself a shot at a medal.

“It feels surreal,” Asselin said . “We played very well today, and although it feels great right now we know there is still a lot of work ahead of us.”

Canada started swiftly with two points in the first, followed by steals of one and two in the following ends.

Australia got on the board in the fourth to cut the lead to 5-1, but Canada responded with two in the fifth.

“The level of comfort never dropped,” Asselin said of playing with a big cushion. “We stayed focused on the task at hand. We are always aiming at making as many shots as possible out there.”

The Australians conceded after a blank sixth end and managing just one point in the seventh.

Canada will face Sweden, which defeated Belgium 7-2 on Friday, in Saturday's semifinals.

The Canadian team out of Glenmore Curling Club, which includes vice-skip Laurie St-Georges, second Émile Asselin, lead Emily Riley and coach Michel St-Georges, is handling the pressure that comes with representing Canada on the international curling stage.

“The nerves were there but that’s actually a good thing,” Félix Asselin said. “That’s how you bring out the best of yourself. It’s a very thin line to walk on, but today felt like we were in a great mindset; focused and determined. We will do our best to do the same thing tomorrow.”

Spain will face Norway in Saturday's other semifinal. The medal games will be played on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2023.

The Canadian Press