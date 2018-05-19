Canada's Vincent-Lapointe, Vincent win canoeing gold at World Cup event

SZEGED, Hungary — Canadian sprint paddlers Laurence Vincent-Lapointe and Katie Vincent won gold on Saturday in the women's C2 500-metre event at the International Canoe Federation's first World Cup of 2018.

The Canadians finished in a minute 53.513 seconds as China took silver with a close time of 1:54.958.

"We knew the Chinese crew would be strong," said Vincent-Lapointe. "They were ahead of us during the first half of the heat, so we knew the final would be hard, but we planned to focus on our finish. We know we can be strong at the end of a race and that's what we did, it was amazing".

Women's canoe events will be contested for the first time at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Also in the final were Canadians Nadya Crossman-Serb and Hannah MacIntosh, who finished eighth with a time of 2:05.958 in the new Olympic event.

Canadian athletes qualified for a total eight finals on Saturday. Michelle Russell finished seventh in the women's K1 500 metres, Craig Spence placed ninth in the men's C1 1,000-metre event and paracanoe athlete Mathieu St-Pierre finished fourth in the men's KL2 200-metre race.

Teammates Anna Roy-Cyr and Rowan Hardy-Kavanagh placed fourth in the women's C2 200-metre event followed by Crossman-Serb and MacIntosh, and Ryan Cochrane and Mark De Jonge placed fifth in the men's K2 200 metres.

