Canada's Tracy Fleury tied with South Korea for Group A lead at World Cup

OMAHA, United States — Canadian skip Tracy Fleury sits tied for the top spot in Group A of the women's draw at the second World Cup of the season after round-robin action Friday.

Fleury's Winnipeg rink slipped by Alina Kovaleva of Russia for a 7-6 victory in the late match.

Earlier Friday, Fleury beat American Jamie Sinclair 7-5 in the morning draw.

The Canadians are tied with Min Jim Kim of Korea at nine points apiece heading into play Saturday morning when the Group-A leaders will face off.

In mixed doubles action, Ottawa native John Morris and Kalynn Park of Edmonton fell 9-6 to Malin Wendel and Fabian Wingfors of Sweden. The Canadian squad is second-last in Group A with four points.

In the morning draw, Morris and Park lost 7-4 to Jenny Perret and Martin Rios of Switzerland.

In men's play earlier Friday, Winnipeg's Jason Gunnlaugson dropped to 1-3 with a 7-5 loss against Bruce Mouat of Scotland.

The Winnipeg squad will take on China in the early draw Saturday.

The preliminary round concludes Saturday with finals in all three divisions going on Sunday.

The Canadian Press