Canada's Morris and Lawes win fourth straight in Olympic mixed doubles

GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of — Canadian mixed doubles curlers John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes are at the top of the round-robin standings at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Morris and Lawes downed Switzerland's Jenny Perrett and Martin Rios 7-2 in six ends on Saturday for their fourth straight win.

Canada had a 6-2 lead after five ends and Switzerland's rock rolled out of the house on its final throw, giving Morris and Lawes the steal. The Swiss then shook hands to call the game.

"To be able to steal in a power play is pretty hard and John swept it perfectly and fortunately for us we were able to take advantage of a miss from them," said Lawes.

The Canadians, with a 4-1 record, face Anastasia Bryzgalova and Aleksandr Krushelnitckii from the Olympic Athletes from Russia team later Saturday.

"The trick is to be patient. We're playing good, consistent curling and then getting some good wins," said Morris. "We know we're in for a tough one tonight. Both our games today we knew we'd have to battle through."

Traditional men's and women's curling has been at the Olympics since 1998, but mixed doubles — a faster and sometimes seemingly more chaotic incarnation of the sport — is making its debut at the 2018 Winter Games.

Each team is comprised of one male and one female, and there are six stones in play instead of the usual eight. Games are eight ends instead of 10.

Canada has made the mixed doubles podium just twice at the world championships, grabbing a silver in 2017 and a bronze in 2009.

Ottawa's Morris won Olympic gold in 2010 playing third for Kevin Martin, while Winnipeg's Lawes topped the podium in 2014 as vice for Jennifer Jones.

Eight teams are taking part in mixed curling at the Olympics, with the top-4 qualifying for the medal round.

The Canadian Press