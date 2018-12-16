Canada's McEachran wins first career gold medal in men's slopestyle at Dew Tour

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — Evan McEachran won his first career gold medal in men's slopestyle at the Dew Tour on Saturday.

The 21-year-old from Oakville, Ont., finished atop the podium with a score of 187.34 points, ahead of American Alex Hall (184.00) and Swede Henrik Harlaut (181.67).

Alex Beaulieu-Marchand of Quebec City ended up just outside a medal position in fourth with 179.33 points. Teal Harle of Campbell River, B.C. placed ninth with a score of 154.33.

McEachran sat in the provisional top spot with 94 points after his second run of the jib portion, but followed that up with an even better final of 94.67 points.

"Before the competition I thought I would score better in jumps rather than jib, but I guess they liked my choice of line," said McEachran.

McEachran came in second in the jump portion of the event.

"Though Henrik was skiing after me in the third run of the jib, I wasn't worried. I knew I was making it to the podium and that was enough for me. This win is the icing on the cake. It's incredible. I still can't quite believe it. I'm really happy with my day."

McEachran's coach Toben Sutherland was impressed by his performance.

"Evan was stellar on two fronts in the jumps: with his multiple grabs — five in three jumps — and his two successive switch-14s," he said.

The Breckenridge Dew Tour wraps up Sunday.

The Canadian Press