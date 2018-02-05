Canada's luge team calls for clean sport in wake of rescinded medal

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's luge team wants to put "the medal that is not" behind them to win one that is.

But before the eight athletes headed to the Alpensia Sliding Centre track, four-time Olympian Sam Edney called for the battle for clean sport to be stepped up amid the chaos over doping that continues into the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

Edney, Alex Gough, Tristan Walker and Justin Snith were upgraded from fourth to bronze in the 2014 Olympic luge relay in December.

A pair of Russian lugers were among almost 40 athletes from that country to be stripped of their 2014 results and banned from the Olympic Games for life by the International Olympic Committee for alleged doping violations.

But the Court of Arbitration for Sport recently overturned the IOC's punishment of 28 of those athletes, including lugers Albert Demchenko and Tatiana Ivanova, citing insufficient evidence. The IOC partially upheld sanctions on 11.

That leaves Canada's lugers wondering if they've already won the country's first Olympic medal in the sport, or if they're still competing for it in Pyeongchang.

"The whole situation is disturbing for our team and we believe a nightmare for clean athletes," Edney said as he read from a prepared statement Monday at a news conference in the Main Press Centre.

"This is not about a medal being taken away from me and my teammates. A clean playing field is more powerful for us than a medal around our necks.

"I ask you to look at the faces of myself and my seven teammates," he continued. "These are the faces of eight clean athletes. Four of us lost the Olympic moment we all trained relentlessly for. A moment to share in celebration with Canadians across the country including our own little sport community."