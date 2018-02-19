Canada's Laurie Blouin fourth in big air qualifying at Pyeongchang Olympics

BOKWANG, Korea, Republic Of — Canadian Laurie Blouin was fourth after Monday's qualifying round of the women's big air competition at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The snowboarder from Stoneham, Que., suffered a head injury when she fell during training for the women's slopestyle on Feb. 9, but went on to win a silver medal in that event.

She scored 92.25 in her second qualifying run for the big air competition, landing a cab double underflip, the same trick she tried in her first run. In big air, the best score from two runs counts.

"I did one of my biggest tricks that I have 100 per cent on lock to make sure I make it through to final," said Blouin. "For the final I have another big trick, so I'm going to have to work hard in practice."

Blouin added that she will attempt either a front 1080 or a front 1080 double in the final, depending on how practice goes and what the conditions are on Friday.

Spencer O'Brien of Courtenay, B.C., was 11th after earning 76.75 points in her second run. The top 12 competitors advance to Friday's finals.

"Qualifiers in big air has a little bit of strategy. Sometimes I choose to go with a safer route but girls are absolutely throwing down," said O'Brien. "So I'm feeling pretty lucky to be in the top 12 right now. I really hope that it holds up.

"But it's been really cool to be riding today and see this level of riding from all the women."

Austria's Anna Gasser was first in qualifying with 98.00 points in her second run, followed up by Japan's Yuka Fujimori (94.25) and Reira Iwabuchi (92.75).

