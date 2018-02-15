Canada's Koe improves to 3-0 at Olympics with 7-4 win over Norway

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — Kevin Koe's Calgary rink remained undefeated at the Pyeongchang Olympics, beating Norway's Thomas Ulsrud 7-4 in round-robin play Thursday.

Koe stole a single in the eighth end to break a 4-4 tie, then stole two more in the ninth after Ulsrud missed on his takeout attempt.

Canada (3-0) began the Olympic tournament Wednesday with wins over Italy and Britain. The Canadians play South Korea on Friday.

Canada has won gold in men's curling at the last three Olympic Games. Brad Jacobs skipped the Canadians in Sochi in 2014, Kevin Martin won gold in Vancouver in 2010 and Brad Gushue led the Canadians to victory in Turin in 2006.

The 43-year-old Koe is a three-time Canadian champion and two-time world champ.

The Canadian Press