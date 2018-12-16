Canada's Kim McRae finishes seventh at luge World Cup in Lake Placid, N.Y.

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Canada's Kim McRae finished in seventh place at the luge World Cup in Lake Placid, N.Y. on Sunday morning.

Competing in a condensed three-race schedule in the post-Olympic year while juggling school, the 26-year-old chalked up a seventh-place finish in only her second race of the season. She made her return to the World Cup last weekend with a third-place finish on her home track in Calgary.

"It was pretty good, but honestly, everyone put their A game down today," said McRae. "I feel like I am in a good place. I just wanted to come out and have two really good runs. They were good, but I need to work more on the start."

The Calgary native clocked a two-run time of one minute 28.115 seconds down the twisty and challenging 16-corner track in the Adirondack Mountains. She was third on the Lake Placid track last year.

"I do love this track. It is fun and different than most tracks around the world, but I find once you get on line then it becomes easier," said McRae, whose next race will be the 2019 world championship.

"I have been pretty tired. It is hard to switch the brain on and off from school and racing in the middle of exams. I am confident heading to worlds though. I know I will be more refreshed then not having to compete in the middle of exams. I will work on putting a little more strength into my starts, and consistency in my sliding."

McRae finished with three German and three American sleds ahead of her. It was the high-powered Germans sweeping the podium.

Dajana Eitberger was first at 1:27.674. Natalie Geisenberger took the silver medal at 1:27.705, while Julia Taubitz slid to third place with a time of 1:27.929.

Two Calgary-based teenagers also hit the start handles for the women's race. Brooke Apshkrum finished in 22nd spot at 1:29.297. Carolyn Maxwell, who is coming off a career-best 10h-place finish, was 23rd at 1:29.325.

The Canadian Press