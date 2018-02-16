Canada's Kevin Koe holds off South Korea to remain undefeated at Pyeongchang

GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's Kevin Koe scored three in the third end and held on to beat South Korea 7-6 on Friday at the Winter Games.

The victory improves Koe's Calgary-based rink to 4-0 and atop the men's round-robin standings.

The Canadians had a deuce in the seventh end, but gave up a deuce of their own in the ninth. Korea stole a single in the 10th end but it wasn't enough.

Second Brent Laing led Canada by shooting 95 per cent. Koe finished at 67 per cent.

Skip Chang-Min Kim led Korea (0-4) by shooting 95 per cent.

The Canadians return to the ice on Saturday with a draw against Sweden, which is also undefeated at 4-0.

