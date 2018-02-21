Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond third heading in to women's Olympic free skate

GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of — Canadian figure skater Kaetlyn Osmond had her best performance of the season Wednesday to put herself within striking distance of the Olympic podium.

Skating with speed and precision, the 22-year-old from Marystown, N.L., nailed her short program to Edith Piaf's "Sous le Ciel de Paris" at the Pyeongchang Winter Games, finishing third with a personal-best 78.87 points.

"I left nothing out on the table and I'm really glad I could do that," said the 2017 world silver medallist .

"I have been fighting to keep this program and improving it at each event," added Osmond, who fell on the opening triple flip at the Canadian trials last month. "I was a little upset after the team event short program, but to come out here, not long afterwards and do this program and do a personal best and season's best it's really important to me."

Alina Zagitova of Russia was first with 82.92 points while her teammate Evgenia Medvedeva was second at 81.61.

The long program is scheduled for Friday.

Osmond has had a difficult journey back to Olympic ice after she broke her right fibula in two places when she swerved to avoid hitting a skater in practice in September 2014.

She finished 13th in Sochi four years ago.

"I barely remember my last Olympic experience it was such a whirlwind," said Osmond. "Here, I feel so much more mature, so much more in control and to be able to put a program like that is always much better than it was four years ago."

Gabrielle Daleman of Newmarket, Ont., who stumbled on her triple toeloop combination, was seventh with 68.90. Larkyn Austman of Coquitlam, B.C., just missed qualifying for the long program in 25th place.

The Russians are looking strong to capture gold and silver on Friday.

Medvedeva had not lost a competition in two years until she was beaten by Zagitova at the European Championships in Moscow. That set the stage for an Olympic showdown, and with the Russian team having no gold medal so far, the spotlight was even more glaring for them.

They responded with world records.

Medvedeva had set the previous mark for a short program in the team event, when her team finished second to Canada. Zagitova handled the free skate.

Russia had never won Olympic gold for women until Adelina Sotnikova took home the medal in Sochi. Another is looming heading into the free skate to conclude Olympic figure skating. It should break the Russian gold medal drought unless one of their teammates beats them to the podium.

Medvedeva wasn't at her best, yet her mark was a record. A group of Russian fans swayed together in the stands and chanted her name when that number was posted.

"I'm satisfied with my performance today. It was not my best, but it was OK," she said. "All the battle is still ahead."

Three skaters later came her training comrade, 15-year-old Zagitova, who put down a more difficult program, including a triple lutz-triple loop combination that outdid Medvedeva's flip-toe loop combo.

So, another world record.

And again the Russian fans rocked back and forth, this time chanting Zagitova's name.

"Well done to her," Medvedeva said. "She did everything she could."

— With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press