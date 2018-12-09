Canada's Elisabeth Maier slides to skeleton silver in Sigulda

Calgary's Elisabeth Maier scored a silver medal in the women's skeleton race at a World Cup event in Sigulda, Latvia on Sunday.

Fellow Canadian Jane Channell finished just off the podium in fourth.

Maier (née Vathje) finished with a two-run time of one minute, 45.42 seconds. Elena Nikitina of Russia clocked in at 1:45.12 for the win, while Tina Hermann of Germany took bronze at 1:45.60.

Channell, from North Vancouver, finished 0.09 seconds off the podium with a time of 1:45.69

It was the 11th World Cup medal for Maier in her five-year career.

"I'm definitely happy with the result today. It was a steep learning curve, but I would not have had the result today if it wasn't for the amazing team surrounding me," said Maier, who married Austrian bobsledder Benjamin Maier just weeks after competing in the 2018 Olympic Winter Games.

Ottawa's Mirela Rahneva was the only other Canadian in the field and finished 12th at 1:47.30.

In men's bobsleigh, German pilot Francesco Friedrich won his second World Cup event in as many days with a combined time of 1:40.25, ahead of Oskars Kibermanis of Latvia, and Hafer Christoph of Germany.

