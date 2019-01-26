Canada's Brayden Schnur, Bianca Andreescu advance to Oracle Challenger finals

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — A pair of Canadians advanced to the final of the Oracle Challenger tennis tournament on Saturday.

Canadian Brayden Schnur advanced to the men's final with a 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (6) win over American Donald Young.

Schnur, the No. 16-seed from Pickering, Ont., fired eight aces to Young's two in the match that lasted two hours 20 minutes.

The 23-year-old Scnhur converted on 3-of-9 break points and saved 4-of-6.

He topped third-seeded Mackenzie McDonald and sixth-seeded Jason Jung en route to the final.

Schnur is ranked No. 196. He will face top seed Taylor Fritz of the United States, ranked No. 50, in the men's final.

Later Saturday, Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., beat Germany's Tatjana Maria 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (3) in the women's semifinals.

The 18-year-old Andreescu is the sixth seed at the tournament. Maria was seeded No. 2.

Andreescu will face Jessica Pegula in Sunday's women final. Pegula is ranked No. 113 in the world.

The Canadian Press