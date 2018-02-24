Canada's Alex Harvey finishes fourth in men's 50 km mass star classic

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — So close, yet so far. Canadian cross-country skier Alex Harvey saw his Olympics end in cruel fashion by finishing fourth in the men's 50 kilometre mass start classic on Saturday.

The Saint-Ferreol-les-Neiges, Que., native was 6.1 seconds back of third-place finisher Andrey Larkov of the Olympic Athletes from Russia. Finland's Iivo Niskanen won the race in two hours eight minutes 22.1 seconds while Russian Alexander Bolshunov took silver. It was Bolshunov's fourth medal of the 2018 Winter Games.

Saturday's race likely represented Harvey's last chance to become the first Canadian cross-country skier to reach an Olympic podium. The 29-year-old doesn't anticipate participating in the 2022 Beijing Games.

Harvey had trouble hiding his disappointment after the race and was overcome with emotion when his dad, Pierre Harvey, joined him with a few tears on his cheeks. After a long embrace, Pierre Harvey tried to find positive elements to console his son with a trembling voice.

"You tried hard," said Pierre Harvey, a Canadian cross-country skiing icon, before reminding him that he beat the Norwegians.

Alex Harvey tried to hide his face in his coat, inconsolable to come so close to accomplishing such a tough task.

"It's heartbreaking, for sure. We believed," said Alex Harvey, a few moments earlier.

"It would have been easier finishing fifth or sixth than fourth. For me, it's not a disappointment, except the position. The manner, the preparation, the execution, I'm proud of all that. ... There's no regrets, it's the number that's a bit bitter. That's life, it's not the end of the world for me."

Gold and silver were rapidly out of reach for several skiers after Niskanen pulled away from the group after only 45 minutes. Alexey Poltoranin of Kazahkstan chased him for several kilometres before fading with about 20 kilometres left.

Harvey stayed in a group that got gradually smaller. As Niskanen crossed the finish line ahead of Bolshunov, Larkov launched his attack for bronze with less than 1,000 metres to go.

"It was the double thrusts where I was lacking a bit of force in my arms to pursue the attack," said Harvey, who finished in 2:11:05.7.

In his third Olympics, Harvey accomplished four top-10 results in five events — eighth in the 30 km skiathlon, seventh in the 15 km free and eighth in the team sprint free. His fourth-place finish on Saturday equalled his best career Olympic result. He also finished just off the podium in the team sprint with Devon Kershaw at the 2010 Games in Vancouver.

Kershaw, from Sudbury, Ont., and Graeme Killick of Fort McMurray, Alta., finished 26th and 27th respectively. Russell Kennedy of Canmore, Alta., was 49th.

Alexis Bélanger-Champagne, The Canadian Press

