Canada advances to pair of finals at rugby 7s Olympic qualification in Langford

LANGFORD, B.C. — Both the Canadian men's and women's rugby sevens squads have successfully advanced to Sunday night's final of the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Olympic qualifying tournament.

The Canadian women dumped St. Lucia 41-7 this afternoon, earning a spot in the final later today (7:52 p.m. ET)."

The men, meanwhile, disposed of Mexico 54-5 and will take on the U.S. in the title game (at 8:28 p.m. ET).

With victories, the Canadian contingents can guarantee themselves spots at next summer's Olympic Games in Paris.

A loss by either team means they would have to win a repechage tournament later this year to qualify for Paris.

The U.S. men have already qualified for the Games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2023.

Mark Brennae, The Canadian Press