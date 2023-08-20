Canada rugby women qualify for Paris Olympics, men's team faces U.S. for berth

LANGFORD, B.C. — Canada's women's rugby sevens team is going to next summer's Olympic Games in Paris.

The Canadian women trounced Mexico 53-0 Sunday afternoon to win an Olympic-qualifying tournament.

The Canadian women dumped St. Lucia 41-7 earlier in the afternoon, surrendering the only points on a weekend in which they outscored their opponents 288-7 over five games.

The men, meanwhile, disposed of Mexico 54-5 and will take on the U.S. in the title game (at 8:28 p.m. ET).

If Canada loses the team would have to win a repechage tournament later this year to qualify for Paris.

The U.S. men have already qualified for the Games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2023.

Mark Brennae, The Canadian Press