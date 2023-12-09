Canada advances to face familiar foe U.S. in Para Hockey Cup final with shutout of China

Canada captain Tyler McGregor, left, led the way with a hat trick and an assist as the Canadians beat China 6-0 in the Para Hockey Cup semifinals at the qplex in Quispamsis, N.B. (@HockeyCanada/X - image credit)

Canada's national Para hockey team advanced to the Para Hockey Cup final with a dominant 6-0 win over China on Friday, setting up a clash with the United States for gold.

Captain Tyler McGregor led the way with a hat trick and an assist, including two power-play goals, as the Canadians peppered goalie Ji Yanzhao with 26 shots while holding China to six.

Zach Lavin, Liam Hickey and James Dunn also found the back of the net, while Adam Kingsmill posted the shutout for Canada's third win of the tournament in Quispamsis, N.B.

Canada took control in the first period with a 3-0 lead, as McGregor opened the scoring and added a power-play marker after Lavin's insurance goal.

McGregor struck again on the man advantage midway through the second period before Hickey and Dunn rounded out the scoring in the third — scoring 35 seconds apart.

The Canadians are searching for their first gold medal at the tournament since 2013. The juggernaut U.S. has won seven straight Para Hockey Cup titles, with the last six coming against Canada.

The final is scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.

Canada (3-1) was coming off Wednesday's 5-0 preliminary-round loss to the U.S. (4-0), which halted the team's momentum after commanding wins over China (1-4) and the Czech Republic (0-4).

The Americans cruised into the gold-medal game earlier on Friday with a 6-0 win over the Czechs in the other semifinal — their third shutout at the four-team tournament.

Canada will look to avoid an all-too-familiar result after falling to the U.S. in the International Para Hockey Cup final last month in Ostrava, Czech Republic, and the worlds final last June in Moose Jaw, Sask.

The Americans also beat Canada for gold at the last two Paralympics.

Canada roster

Forwards:

#19 Dominic Cozzolino — Mississauga, Ont.

#15 Jonathan Daigle — Boucherville, Que.

#11 Adam Dixon — Midland, Ont.

#4 James Dunn — Wallacetown, Ont.

#23 Liam Hickey — St. John's

#26 Anton Jacobs-Webb — Gatineau, Que.

#29 Micah Kovacevich — Edmonton

#20 Jacob Leblanc — Moncton, N.B.

#8 Tyler McGregor — Forest, Ont.

#25 Saoud Messaoudi — Saint-Hubert, Que.

#9 Corbyn Smith — Monkton, Ont.

#24 Sam Swafford — Ottawa

Defencemen:

#61 Rob Armstrong — Erin, Ont.

#17 Shawn Burnett — McMasterville, Que.

#2 Rod Crane — Clarksburg, Ont.

#92 Auren Halbert — Calgary

#5 Tyrone Henry — Ottawa

#7 Zach Lavin — Essex, Ont.

Goaltenders: